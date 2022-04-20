ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s tennis secures historic 22nd win on Senior Day

By Courtesy of Newberry College
 21 hours ago
Women’s tennis celebrated Senior Day April 15, pictured left to right: Zulay Castaneda, Assistant Coach Elias Fernandez, Rebecca Gibbons, Madison Conwell, Amy Griffiths, Lucy Spice, Judit Gonzalez Agud, Nastassia Chamoun, Rosie Harfield, Ish Singh, Head Coach Mark Gardiner Newberry College Athletics

NEWBERRY — The No. 16 Newberry College women’s tennis team (22-3, 9-3 SAC) concluded their historic season with a 7-0 sweep on Senior Day over the Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters. The win secured the most wins in a season in program history.

“Great win for the girls, finishing the regular season strong with the win,” said Assistant Coach Elias Fernandez. “We have great momentum right now, and we have the confidence we need going into the tournament.”

The Wolves started off hot in doubles play as Ish Singh (Gurugram, India) and Lucy Spice (Maidstone, England) wasted no time on their way to a 6-2 win at No. 3 doubles. Amy Griffiths (Liverpool, England) and Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) were able to shake off a slow start to come from behind for a 6-4 victory at the No. 2 doubles position to secure the early lead for the Wolves. With the doubles point already in hand, Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and Nastassia Chamoun (Rouen, France) put forth a valiant effort, but they ultimately fell in a tiebreaker.

Castaneda quickly shook off the outcome in the top doubles position as she extended the Newberry lead with a 6-4, 6-1 win at the top singles position, demonstrating why she is the highest ranked singles player in the South Atlantic Conference. Griffiths was awarded the victory at No. 3 singles position after her opponent retired in the second set. Singh clinched the most wins in a season in program history with a 6-4, 6-3 win at the No. 4 singles position. The remaining matches would be played as eight-game pro sets in lieu of full matches due to the match already being clinched overall. Chamoun, Harfield and Spice each came away with victories to complete the 7-0 sweep over the Railsplitters and conclude the Wolves’ historic 2021-22 regular season.

“[The singles-season wins record] is a huge milestone for the women’s program, and it tells everybody just how great of a year we had,” said Fernandez. “The sky’s the limit for this group of girls, and hopefully we will keep making history.”

