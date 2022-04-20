ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

3 Wyoming Based TV Shows Have Hit #1 In Ratings

By Glenn Woods
104.7 KISS FM
104.7 KISS FM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

But these are modern cowboys living in today's world with today's problems. Though they still sport cool cowboy hats and ride horses. People still love to see cowboys pull a pistol or a Winchester rifle. The first show on our list is the Outer Range. It just hit #1...

kisscasper.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.7 KISS FM

How Hard Is It To Hunt The Hard To Find Morel Mushrooms Wyoming?

Springtime brings opportunities you can't find any other time of the year, hunting Morel Mushrooms. Searching for this delicacy may not be on your radar, but it should be. You may not hear much about this delicious fungi in Wyoming. The reasoning behind that is pretty simple, it's like fight club, you don't talk about them. The first rule of finding morel mushrooms in Wyoming is, you don't talk about finding morel mushrooms.
WYOMING STATE
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Might Want to Check out Netflix's No. 4 Show Right Now

Yellowstone fans who are missing the show between seasons might want to check out Netflix's number four show night now. If you're needing a dose of life on the range-style drama, Heartland is the show to queue up. The show has 15 seasons and they are all streaming on Netflix right now, only trailing behind Bridgerton and Better Call Saul — as well as popular kids series Cocomelon — in popularity.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Laramie, WY
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
State
Montana State
104.7 KISS FM

300-Miles Of Interstate 80 Closed In Wyoming

More than 300 miles of Interstate 80 in Wyoming are under a rolling closure as of Wednesday morning. According to WYDOT, the interstate is closed from Evanston to Laramie. That's a 309-mile stretch of highway. Here's how WYDOT defines a rolling closure:. When a town is at capacity, which can...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Pickett
Person
Raymond Burr
104.7 KISS FM

10 Rules Wyoming Drivers Refuse to Follow

Before getting into this very controversial topic, I plead my case with “It takes one to know one”. I myself am a very skilled driver, but I do not always handle rules the best. I love Casper and its people, so I hope that you can take this in good humor. I myself am guilty of these, and I’ve seen many other people in the same boat... err uh … Car as me. Honestly, we all break the law a little sometimes. Sometimes we find ourselves in a rush, and our feet become just a bit heavier than we intend them to be. Other times you just feel safer making more space from the people either behind or Infront of you. My point is stuff happens, we all know that breaking the law is bad, but as humans we do mess up.
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Cbs Radio#Warner Horizon Television
E! News

Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Isn’t So Sure About the New Crop of TV Westerns

Watch: Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards. Yellowstone is a TV juggernaut, but is there room for more to make a home on the range?. They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but Taylor Sheridan isn't so sure. The creator of Yellowstone, the Paramount Network western starring Kevin Costner, isn't necessarily humbled by the influx of westerns on television after the success of the show.
MOVIES
104.7 KISS FM

[WATCH] Picking Up a Duck (An Instructional Guide)

What a wonderful thing ducks are. Now I may be a very slight bit biased, but how can you not be? Ducks are adorable, hilarious, and all-around wholesome creatures. Every time I see one by the river, the lake, or any of our ponds I get extremely giddy. I could understand why you may want to lift ducks, but unfortunately (to keep my job) I cannot condone anybody (outside of experts) picking up wild ducks. If one were to do that the steps listed out in this very brief instructional guide follow as such.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Says He Will Be Wherever Taylor Sheridan Needs Him

“Yellowstone” star Jefferson White has made no secret of the fact that he would follow Taylor Sheridan to the ends of the earth. The two have worked closely together over the last four seasons of “Yellowstone,” really fleshing out White’s character, Jimmy Hurdstrom. At the end of Season 3, many fans wondered if Jimmy had been killed off — including White. But Taylor Sheridan lept Jefferson White around for Season 4, sending him off to Texas to learn how to be a real cowboy.
CELEBRITIES
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming’s Best Doughnuts Are Found In The Middle of Nowhere

To be honest, I haven't tried all the doughnuts that are in the great state of Wyoming. I probably haven't had all the doughnuts in Casper. I know Sherrie's place has some good ones every Thursday. Grant Street Grocery is known to make some fancy treats on the weekends. However, the best doughnut I've had in the state was made by the Amish.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy