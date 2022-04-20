ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Destiny Payton-Williams Called out by Blogger

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been a lot of talk about Destiny Payton-Williams and Melody Holt’s fallout. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” had a lot to say about the latest episode. On the episode, Melody Holt and Destiny Payton-Williams finally came face to face to address their issues. At last season’s reunion, Destiny told Carlos...

Anita
2d ago

I like Mel, she went through a lot … and everyone is coming at her every which way , I respect Mel for moving on.Destiny is so beautiful, she’s going through something right now , she will figure it out , the communication between Mel and Destiny wasn’t clear . They were really good friends, Destiny will be alright we all have some type of setbacks in our life 🙏🏽

Sharon Coleman
2d ago

Destiny is not a friend at all, when Martell called her and ask her to bring him some baby oil, to a photo shoot. She should have said No, just because she's suppose to be Melodys friend. Martell only called her because he knew that she and Melody were close friends.

Rose Lane
2d ago

I have a problem with melody' she didn't have to try and put destiny on blast why did she not remind her friend that they did text maybe destiny forgot about the text' she said they would talk two or three times a week,

