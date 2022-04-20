These action cameras will improve your outdoor footage like never before

Print with incredible speed when you have the AnkerMake M5 AI Camera 3D Printer. In fact, it prints at 250 mm/s and delivers acceleration up to 2500 mm². Operating with a Y-Stepper Motor, it has high-subdivision drivers to improve torque and stability. Not only that, but its double belt also provides even power distribution. Using advanced algorithms, it has an AI camera recognition system to compare your print with your design in real time. Moreover, its ultra-direct extruder reduces errors and increases control, and its aluminum-alloy die-casing base grips and stabilizes your material. Stay connected using the AnkerMake Cloud app, where you can share your creations and control it from anywhere. With an HD touchscreen, this easy-to-use device has an integrated modular design and 7 x 7 point auto-leveling. Furthermore, it offers LED, audio, and app alerts as well as a broken-material-detection feature.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO