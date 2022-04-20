ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

These action cameras will improve your outdoor footage like never before

By Lauren Wadowsky
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

So you want to buy an action camera to capture your ski tricks, skateboard flips, and forays into the wilderness? Well, these action cameras for outdoor footage in 2022 have the tech you need to get better results than ever. For example, you can record both wide action and...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 review

The Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 is a tiny dash cam that puts a focus on simplicity. Instead of overwhelming you with features you'll never use, the Mini 2 captures high-quality HD footage and has a useful set of voice control commands. Video quality is good, the smartphone app works well, and the camera is easy to swap out if you own multiple vehicles.
ELECTRONICS
Thrillist

Why This Tiny Action Camera Is Worth Bringing on Your Next Adventure

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. Today, most people carry around top quality cameras in their...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gopro Camera#Video Camera#Action Camera#Gopro Accessories#Outdoor Sport#Dji
CNET

Best Samsung Galaxy Phones for 2022

Samsung has a phone for just about every budget. Whether you're looking to spend upward of $1,000 or under $500, there's an option for everyone. Expensive phones like the $1,200 (£1,149, AU$1,849) Galaxy S22 Ultra typically have more advanced cameras, the newest processor and a larger screen. But even Samsung's midrange and budget phones feature nearly borderless screens, long battery life and multiple cameras. However, camera quality will vary and these phones typically run on weaker processors.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
makeuseof.com

Wi-Fi Router Channels 12, 13, and 14 Are Illegal in the USA. Here's Why.

Wi-Fi networks are everywhere around us. We are almost always connected to invisible data streams—whether in planes, coffee shops, malls, and our homes and offices. These data streams are called Wi-Fi Channels. And while most of them are perfectly legal to use, there are some you aren't allowed to connect to.
TECHNOLOGY
komando.com

Keep an eye on your property with our top 5 outdoor camera picks

Porch pirates and horrible neighbors can be found anywhere, so you should keep an eye on your home at all times. We chose five excellent outdoor cameras you should use to monitor your home, pet areas, garage or shed. Tap or click here for the latest SimpliSafe HD outdoor camera.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

AnkerMake M5 AI Camera 3D Printer prints at 250 mm/s with acceleration up to 2500 mm²

Print with incredible speed when you have the AnkerMake M5 AI Camera 3D Printer. In fact, it prints at 250 mm/s and delivers acceleration up to 2500 mm². Operating with a Y-Stepper Motor, it has high-subdivision drivers to improve torque and stability. Not only that, but its double belt also provides even power distribution. Using advanced algorithms, it has an AI camera recognition system to compare your print with your design in real time. Moreover, its ultra-direct extruder reduces errors and increases control, and its aluminum-alloy die-casing base grips and stabilizes your material. Stay connected using the AnkerMake Cloud app, where you can share your creations and control it from anywhere. With an HD touchscreen, this easy-to-use device has an integrated modular design and 7 x 7 point auto-leveling. Furthermore, it offers LED, audio, and app alerts as well as a broken-material-detection feature.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The newest iPad Air already has a discount at Amazon

While there’s no shortage of tablet deals across various retailers, Apple fans won’t settle for anything less than one of these great iPad deals. You’ll be able to find discounts on the different models of the iPad, but you probably didn’t expect that the latest version of the tablet, the fifth-generation iPad Air, is already part of Amazon’s Apple deals. The price of the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the recently released 2022 iPad Air is already slashed by $30, bringing it down by 5% to $570 from its original price of $600.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Twelve South MagicBridge turns your Magic Keyboard & Magic Trackpad 2 into a 1-piece item

Tidy up your workspace with the Twelve South MagicBridge keyboard. It turns your Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad 2 into a 1-piece control surface and keeps your trackpad right where you need it. So you can swipe and tap without requiring a separate mouse. Moreover, the Twelve South MagicBridge provides stable control, enabling you to control your Mac from your lap. In fact, you can use it on any flat work surface, table, or on your lap while you’re working on the sofa. Furthermore, this keyboard accessory has silicone pads on the inside to protect your trackpad and keyboard. And the silicone feet underneath protect your desk. Finally, it’s available in minimalist black or white and only weighs 6.03 oz.
ELECTRONICS
WGN TV

Best Lumix camera

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Panasonic is well-known globally for producing excellent electronics, and its cameras are no different. While it has several device families, Lumix quickly climbed to the top tiers of digital cameras over the last two decades. The Lumix range covers most...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

DJI Mic has a 15-hour battery & supports low-latency wireless transmission within 250 m

Elevate your audio with the DJI Mic. Supporting a low-latency wireless transmission range of up to 250 meters, it lets you record audio without interruptions, even in loud environments. Or simultaneously record high-fidelity audio via 2 transmitters. Moreover, the DJI Mic can serve as an independent recording device and a backup soundtrack recorder. This audio device also boasts a compact, portable design. And, weighing only 30 grams, it’s comfortable to wear as you record. In fact, the compact charging case is ideal to take traveling or use for storage. Additionally, this microphone allows you to record for up to 15 hours with the charging case. And it also includes a 14-hour onboard memory. Overall, the receiver includes USB-C, Lightning, and 3.5 mm TRS ports, making it compatible with various gadgets like smartphones and cameras.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy