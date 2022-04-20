These action cameras will improve your outdoor footage like never before

Elevate your audio with the DJI Mic. Supporting a low-latency wireless transmission range of up to 250 meters, it lets you record audio without interruptions, even in loud environments. Or simultaneously record high-fidelity audio via 2 transmitters. Moreover, the DJI Mic can serve as an independent recording device and a backup soundtrack recorder. This audio device also boasts a compact, portable design. And, weighing only 30 grams, it’s comfortable to wear as you record. In fact, the compact charging case is ideal to take traveling or use for storage. Additionally, this microphone allows you to record for up to 15 hours with the charging case. And it also includes a 14-hour onboard memory. Overall, the receiver includes USB-C, Lightning, and 3.5 mm TRS ports, making it compatible with various gadgets like smartphones and cameras.
Comments / 0