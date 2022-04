A year ago I shocked the world with a deep truth: Two TVs in one room are better than one; and a third TV is better still. And I’m back for more. No, I’m not here to discuss the addition of a fourth TV to my living room (not yet, at least, dear reader). But I am here to share the truth of the three-TVs lifestyle — and how it has, at times, made me question my decision to do it at all.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO