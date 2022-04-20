ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker, MN

25 Candidates Apply For Two Open Positions on Becker School Board

By WJON Staff
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

BECKER -- Twenty-five people have applied for two open positions on the Becker School Board. Jeremy Schmidt, Superintendent of Becker Public Schools, says the applicants...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Candidate forum set for Sparta School Board Thursday

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — The Sparta Area School District will host a school board candidate forum ahead of the spring election. It will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Sparta High School auditorium. Candidates will answer questions provided by students created with community input. Community members are welcome to attend, but will not be able to ask questions....
SPARTA, WI
103.7 THE LOON

Superintendent Bergstrom On Balancing SR-R Budget

SAUK RAPIDS -- Earlier this month the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District announced it was increasing open enrollment caps to help balance a nearly $5.3 million budget deficit. Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says the non-resident enrollment is on a first-come-first-serve basis through the end of this month. We raised them from 300...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Eyewitness News

Free school lunches could end for some students

(WFSB) - Free meals could soon come to an end for some students. School officials are asking the federal government to extend a group of pandemic-related waivers that made it easier to get more meals to more students. Right now, those waivers are set to expire at the end of...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Becker, MN
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Times editorial board does disservice to Becker school board: Letter

The Times Editorial Board has done a disservice to the school board and parents in Becker. I know nothing about the group the school board invited to speak and the Times did nothing to enlighten me. No specifics were given, but we are assured in hysterical terms that hate, homophobia, bigotry, illogic, flat-earth thinking, etc. will run rampant if this mystery group is allowed to present their views. It is implied that the people of Becker are filled with this already if they allow the group anywhere near them. The First Amendment surely cannot apply to these unknown scoundrels!
BECKER, MN
103.7 THE LOON

LEAF Announces More Than $50,000 in Spring Education Grants

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud area non-profit has awarded over $50,000 in education-related grants this spring. District 742’s Local Education Activities Foundation (LEAF) has officially announced the recipients of their spring 2022 grants. Spring activity funds received over $23,000 to support student participation in all fine arts, academic,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Career Exploration Option For St. Cloud Students

St. Cloud District 742 students have an opportunity to explore careers. Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation and Laurie Putnam, Assistant Superintendent District 742 says St. Cloud School students have an opportunity to participate in an EPIC event. EPIC stands for Exploring Potential Interests in Careers. EPIC is a community collaborative which has grown in the past 2 to 3 years providing opportunity for future workforce in the St. Cloud community.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Becker School Board#Becker Public Schools
103.7 THE LOON

Registration for Scrubs Camp Now Open

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Scrubs Camp is for students in grades 7-12 interested in learning about medical professions. This year, the camp's theme is "Technology in Healthcare" with interactive sessions led by faculty and students from St. Cloud State University and St. Cloud Technical and Community College, as well as professionals from CentraCare and other partners.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Integracare Clinic is Expanding Into Foley

FOLEY -- Integracare, currently based in Sartell, has bought the Foley Medical Center and the Foley Physical Rehab building. Tanner Neubauer, Practice Administrator at Integracare, says the new clinic will provide the extra space the clinic needs. “Our challenge up to this point has been physical space. We're into an...
FOLEY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Sauk Rapids Announces Citizen of the Year

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids has named its Citizen of the Year. Jackie Johnson is this year's recipient. She has lived in Sauk Rapids for over 30 years with her entire professional career focused on mentoring youth in Central Minnesota. Sauk Rapids Mayor Kurt Hunstiger and the City Council will...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

CSB Student Becomes 6th Truman Scholar in School History

COLLEGEVILLE -- A junior at the College of Saint Benedict has received a prestigious award. Sydney Walker, a South Dakota native, was named one of just 58 Truman Scholars. The honor is in memory of former President Harry S. Truman and is awarded to students who demonstrate outstanding leadership potential, a commitment to a career in government or the nonprofit sector and academic excellence.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Special Education
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Recognizes Volunteers on National Volunteer Week

April 17-23 is national volunteer week. St. Cloud organizations are recognizing volunteers this week. Jennifer Wucherer is the RSVP Director, says they have more than 900 active volunteers working with them through the 4 counties they serve which includes Benton, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright counties. RSVP's main office is out of the Whitney Senior Center with an office in Elk River at the Sherburne County Government Center.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy