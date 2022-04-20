25 Candidates Apply For Two Open Positions on Becker School Board

The Times Editorial Board has done a disservice to the school board and parents in Becker. I know nothing about the group the school board invited to speak and the Times did nothing to enlighten me. No specifics were given, but we are assured in hysterical terms that hate, homophobia, bigotry, illogic, flat-earth thinking, etc. will run rampant if this mystery group is allowed to present their views. It is implied that the people of Becker are filled with this already if they allow the group anywhere near them. The First Amendment surely cannot apply to these unknown scoundrels!

BECKER, MN ・ 25 DAYS AGO