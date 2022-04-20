ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Recognizes Volunteers on National Volunteer Week

By Jay Caldwell
 2 days ago
April 17-23 is national volunteer week. St. Cloud organizations are recognizing volunteers this week. Jennifer Wucherer is the RSVP Director, says they have more than 900 active volunteers working with them through the 4 counties they serve which includes Benton, Sherburne, Stearns...

St. Cloud, MN
