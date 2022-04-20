St. Cloud Recognizes Volunteers on National Volunteer Week

Originally published April 19 EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Looking for an excuse not to mow your lawn? If you’re an Edina resident, the city is offering you a good one. With its “No Mow May” program, Edina is seeking residents in owner-occupied or rented properties to skip mowing their lawns for the month of May. The city said the purpose is “to protect pollinator food and habitat during the critical transition from winter to spring.” Residents can register their lawn online, then pick up a yard sign from Edina City Hall to advertise their participation. “Participating in No Mow May supports all of Minnesota’s pollinators – Minnesota pollinators include native bees, honeybees, ants, flies, beetles, birds, butterflies and more,” the city said. “Avoiding mowing protects overwinter habitat for native bees, and allows plants rich in nectar and other nutrients to grow as pollinator food at a time when pollinators need it most.” Renters will need their landlord’s consent, the city said. Lawns will need to be back in compliance with city ordinances by June 15.

