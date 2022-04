St. Cloud State has a program called "Huskies Invent" that is designed to engage students from a variety of majors and fields to work with area businesses to help solve problems. SCSU President Dr. Robbyn Wacker and SCSU Mathematics Professor Dr. Dale Buske joined me on WJON this week. Wacker says this program allows students to have hands on experiences working on projects to help their industry partners. Huskies Invent was started by Dr. Buske in 2018. Students get 48 hours to solve a challenge brought to the students by an industry partner. These students form teams and build a prototype of their solution to present to the industry partner who then picks a winning entry.

