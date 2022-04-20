ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram

The best baby wraps–and expert tips on how to use them

By Sara Goldstein
Motherly
Motherly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02HZ0k_0fEu2V2Q00

We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy.

Oh, babies. So snuggly. So sweet. So exhausting. In those first months of parenthood you start to wonder if you'll ever get to do things with both arms ever again. After all, many babies–especially newborns–simply prefer to be held seemingly around the clock. Of course you need a break (and putting them down is always an option) but there's also a way to keep them close and get stuff done. Enter the baby wrap.

Used for centuries in cultures all around the world, baby wraps (and babywearing in general) are not just a total lifesaver–they're also an incredible way to bond with your baby. What's more, they can also reduce crying, help calm colic and may even reduce the risk of postpartum depression. Most styles are made from a single piece of long cloth that can be tied in a variety of ways to distribute baby's weight across your hips and torso. Unlike structured carriers, they're free from any hardware like buckles or clasps that may dig or poke which makes them a great choice for the newborn phase. Recommendations vary from brand to brand, but most baby wraps are designed to be used from infancy through the first year and half or until they reach 25-35 pounds.

According to Trained Babywearing Educator, Azja Pryor, "For most new or expecting parents I usually recommend using a wrap for newborns and infants under 6 months. Stretchy wraps in general are incredibly soft and luxurious to the touch, and that feels very natural next to a baby’s delicate skin. For recovering c-section mamas a wrap may feel more comfortable as there’s no waistband, so baby sits higher on the body and away from the incision site."

What should you look for in a baby wrap?

According to Pryor, there are a few things to take into consideration. First, what climate will you be wearing your baby in? Fabrics vary from brand to brand and style to style, from thicker cotton to lightweight and breathable Modal and bamboo fabrics. If you're living in a warm climate or have a summer baby, you may want to opt for the latter to keep you both comfortable.

Another thing to keep in mind is the weight limit. If you plan to use it into the toddler years, go for a style that can support more weight.

And finally, once you've got it narrowed down, choose a color or pattern that speaks to your own personal style. After all, it's not just a baby carrier. It's likely going to become your most used fashion accessory! Luckily most brands are designed with that in mind and offer an array of gorgeous palettes that go with practically everything.

How to use a baby wrap

If you're intimidated by using a baby wrap, you're not alone! Wrangling a tiny, potentially mid-meltdown baby into a piece of fabric one handed is enough to make even the most seasoned mama have a meltdown of her own. But with a little practice and a few deep breaths, it's totally doable.

Says Pryor, "Just like adapting any new skill, there’s a learning curve to babywearing so be patient with yourself. If you’re new to babywearing here’s a few tips that can help you get started. First, before placing your baby in the carrier make sure they’re fed, dry, and not overstimulated. A calm baby will reduce any anxiety you may be feeling." And don't be afraid to seek help online or from experts themselves. "Watching tutorial videos on the manufacturers website or social media channels can be incredibly helpful for visual learners. Many babywearing companies such as LILLEbaby and MOBY also offer 1-on-1 virtual fit help. This complimentary service is available by contacting the brands customer service. Online support groups are also great for tips and advice from fellow parents and babywearing experts. If you’re still struggling to get a good fit, don’t give up. It may be a good idea to contact a local babywearing consultant."

Not sure which baby wrap is right for you? We've selected some of our favorites to consider!

Solly Baby

$69

Wrap

Solly Baby wraps have a dedicated fanbase–and for good reason! (One Motherly editor even calls it her “most favorite piece of baby gear ever.”) Made from a super lightweight and sustainable TENCEL™ Modal fabric, they’re thinner than other wraps on the market and twice as soft as cotton. The breathability makes them a top choice for warm climates, though with the heat babies put off, it’s a great option anywhere, anytime.

And since it’s comprised of just one long strip of fabric, there’s no tricky sizing to calculate and it can be used by every caregiver on your roster! (It also makes it incredibly compact and easy to stuff into a diaper bag.) Note that babies can only be carried in the front, inward-facing position from 8-25 pounds.

Prices start at $69

Moby

$44.99

Classic Wrap Carrier

The award-winning classic Moby is also made from a simple strip of stretchy fabric, however in this case it’s a thicker cotton. On the plus side, that allows it to be used in two different carry positions (inward front-facing and hip carry) and up to 33 pounds. Versatile baby gear that lasts? Yes please.

On the other hand, it’s quite a bit warmer for both wearer and baby. If you’re due in the summer or live in a warm climate, it may not be your top choice. It’s also quite a bit longer than other wraps which makes it tricky to tie when you’re out of the house and don’t want to drag it all over the ground. That said, it makes it easy to swap between caregivers that widely range in size. I’m a petite 5’2″ and shared with my very not petite 6’2″ partner with no problem at all.

Lillebaby

$59.99

Dragonfly Wrap

If you’re worried that tying a wrap is too complicated, consider the Líllé Baby Dragonfly. The easy-to-use design is made from two pieces of fabric–one piece with two panels of fabric that pass over the shoulders diagonally across the body like a shirt and a second separate piece of fabric that’s tied horizontally around both caregiver and baby. Since the main piece is pre-threaded through the back, it’s easy to adjust and tighten without assistance.

The all-natural Supima Cotton and Modal blend fabric is soft and stretchy, and like the other wraps it’s made in just one size that can easily be shared. It’s designed for inward front-facing only and can be used up to 30 pounds.

Comments / 0

Related
Motherly

The best baby wipe warmers for tiny tushes

We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. Perhaps the most hotly-contested baby registry item, baby wipe warmers are not exactly the most necessary baby gear. There. We said it. However, the world can be a cruel place. If you're set on pampering your precious babe's bum with perfectly warmed wipes because life's too short for cold ones, we're not going to stop you. Instead, we're here to help. Because like literally every piece of baby gear on the market, there's a wide variety to choose from and decision fatigue is real.
Motherly

Mentally strong kids have parents who refuse to do these 13 things

Raising mentally strong kids doesn't mean they won't cry when they're sad or that they won't fail sometimes. Mental strength won't make your child immune to hardship—but it also won't cause them to suppress their emotions. In fact, it's quite the opposite. Mental strength is what helps kids bounce...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moby
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
thespruce.com

8 Curtain Tricks Only Interior Designers Know

Different Curtain Styles Create a Unique Mood in a Space. The curtains you choose will greatly inform the room that they go in, designer Lauren DeBello explains. "Do you want a luxurious, romantic feel? If so, curtains that puddle on the ground may be the right look for you," she comments. "If you want a cleaner look, choose curtains that graze the floor," DeBello advises. "Make sure to consider this when choosing the length of panels."
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postpartum Depression#Yes Please#Design#Fashion Accessory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
Nashville News Hub

“We want the way children are diagnosed quicker”, Mother, who was told by a doctor that her young daughter’s fatal sarcoma is probably her period, is urging parents to recognize the symptoms

Mom says her 10-year-old daughter died after doctors dismissed her symptoms as period. The mother is now raising awareness to help parents recognize the symptoms. The mother also said her daughter felt unwell and had been struggling to eat in the morning. This was on and off for around a month, but their doctor dismissed the symptoms and reportedly said it could be her period. The mother was not happy with the diagnosis so took her daughter to another hospital and was shocked to discover that she had a lump. The 10-year-old child was diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma that can occur at any age, but most often presents in children. The young girl died after going through a range of surgeries, followed by nine rounds of chemotherapy and seven weeks of radiotherapy.
KIDS
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Kitchn

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That Made My Filthy Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Last October, I moved in with friends in New York City. The apartment has been within our friend group for almost six years, with a rotating roster of people calling it home at one point or another. Needless to say, with so many different tenants and without ever having a deep clean between leases, there’s been time for a lot of grime to build up over the years. And the room that was hurting the most? The kitchen. When I moved in, I wiped cabinets, laid shelf liner, scrubbed the stove, and cleaned out the under-the-sink area, but there was one factor I’d missed until recently: my wood cabinet doors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

Here’s a Simple Way to Decorate Your Kitchen and Free Up Some Counter Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you like to entertain, you probably have an assortment of kitchenware in your home. For anyone who isn’t blessed with loads of cabinets, your kitchen counters can quickly fill with things like glass cups and serving trays, leaving you with little to no counter space. If you’ve found yourself with a collection of wood serving and cutting boards, though, there’s a way for them to double as decor.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Chattanooga Daily News

“It’s miraculous except it’s actually real medicine and real science”, COVID-ill mother, who doesn’t remember giving birth after a long battle with the virus that nearly took her life, is reunited with her baby

The lucky mother of two is finally reunited with her baby daughter and her family after a long battle with COVID-19 that nearly took her life. The woman, who was not vaccinated against COVID-19 when she got sick, reportedly spent more than 40 days on a ventilator and was put in a medically induced coma. After months in the hospital and the inpatient rehabilitation facility, doctors gave the mom the green light to go home to her kids.
VIRGINIA STATE
Motherly

Awake in the middle of the night with a baby? This mom’s viral message is for you

We've all been there. We're exhausted. It's dark outside. And we're awake with a baby while the rest of the world is asleep, cozy in bed. At least that's the way it feels when we're awake with fussy, crying, hungry, or just plain-ol' wide-awake baby. If feels like we're the only one. But one mom reminds us that we aren't alone. Her viral tribute to moms awake with a baby in the middle of the night is resonating with moms everywhere for its simple message: you aren't alone.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Woman, 21, reveals how she was left with dramatically swollen lips after ignoring advice not to drink alcohol within 24 hours of filler injections

A woman has cautioned anyone getting filler not to ignore advice to avoid alcohol afterwards, after her lips swelled up dramatically. Taylor-Jay, 21, from the West Yorkshire, took to her TikTok page @taylor.04x to share snap of very swollen lips after she went on a night out shortly after getting the procedure.
CELEBRITIES
Real Simple

I'm a New Homeowner, and These Are All the Stylish Storage and Decor Pieces I'm Buying on Amazon

There are many wonderful advantages to owning your own home—security and independence are two that come to mind. But I've also always loved the idea of starting fresh with a blank canvas and truly making a space my own. And since I just bought an apartment in New York, I couldn't wait to turn it into the tiny home of my dreams. After all, owning in the city is a huge accomplishment, so when it comes to decorating, I'm opting for high-quality items that'll make each area feel elevated and stylish, all while on a budget.
SHOPPING
Motherly

Motherly

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.

 https://www.mother.ly

Comments / 0

Community Policy