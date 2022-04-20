ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Butler County SWAT team responds to armed robbery in Oxford

miamistudent.net
 2 days ago

The Oxford Police Department (OPD) responded to a report of a male who had been held at gunpoint at the 4900 block of College Corner Pike, where Parkview Arms Apartments are located, on Monday, April 18, at around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, the victim said he had been robbed...

www.miamistudent.net

PUBLIC SAFETY
