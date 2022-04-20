Social Tokens: From Tokenized Things to Tokenized People
By Solo Ceesay
Rolling Stone
2 days ago
Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. It’s no secret that much of blockchain’s rise to prominence in 2021 had to do with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) — an acronym that most people, particularly reporters, are exhausted from reading...
Sam Bankman Fried has new ideas that can help fix “broken” social media models. The FTX founder believes blockchain technology can be extremely beneficial in improving interoperability between multiple platforms. In a candid interview with Bloomberg, Sam Bankman-Fried revealed his intention to fix broken social media models to...
Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Gummies are one of the more popular CBD products on the market. According to findings from Grand View Research, the market for CBD gummies is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.7 percent from 2021 to 2028. This popularity is indicative of how much cannabis and CBD brands stand to gain from taking the time now to revamp their marketing tactics.
A spreadsheet has been shared on Twitter allegedly showing how much Twitter influencers get paid to shill crypto projects. Twitter influencers with higher followers are paid more to shill a tweet and retweet. Shilling of crypto projects has been around for several years. Celebrities have also been caught up in...
Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey, Whoopi Goldberg, William Shatner, Amy Poehler, Alex Kurtzman, Maury Povich, and media investor Jeff Sagansky will be honorees at the 18th Annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards, the National Association of Television Program Executives announced on Thursday. The awards gala will be on June...
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. London, United Kingdom, 24th March, 2022, Chainwire — Transfers and wallet support for CRPT are now available on Coinbase. Crypterium,...
Global cryptocurrency payment solution company MoonPay announced last week that it has received $87 million USD in investments from over 60 high-profile industry leaders and celebrities. What was once a fintech startup has now become a major player in the world of Web3. Investors in the company come from a...
The Blockchain is a shared, immutable ledger that facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets on a business network. Tangible assets such as cars, houses, land, etc can be tracked on the blockchain. The decision to add a transaction to the chain is made by general agreement. The validation of transactions done by different nodes on the network is done by using cryptographic keys and a password to confirm every transaction. The blockchain was created to be decentralized: no single authority can control transactions. The block chain industry is still growing and businesses built on the platforms are expanding daily.
Stripe Connect is launching crypto payment capabilities to help creators, freelancers, sellers and solopreneurs get paid faster no matter where their fans are located. Businesses worldwide use Stripe Connect to easily and securely send payouts to over 70 countries in local currencies. But some regions are still out of reach due to the complexity of their local payment systems, making participation in the digital economy difficult.
Online payments processor Stripe said Friday that it will allow businesses, beginning with Twitter, to start paying customers in cryptocurrencies. The payouts will be made with USDC, a stablecoin whose value is tied to the US dollar. Instead of being mined by computers like traditional cryptocurrencies, stablecoins are pegged to fiat currencies to maintain a stable price.
Coinbase announced on Wednesday that its NFT marketplace is now in beta and accessible to “a small set of beta testers who’ll be invited based on their position” on its waitlist. The company is looking to take on established players in the space by adding social features, like a comment system (with upvotes and downvotes) and an algorithmic feed.
Netflix has responded to its recent drop in subscribers by announcing its intention to cancel a number of highly antipcated original shows. If you've been paying attention over the last week, you'll know that Netflix isn't having the best time right now. The streaming giant revealed in its latest earnings report that subscriptions were down 200,000 in total from last quarter, the biggest loss the company has seen in nearly 10 years.
Click here to read the full article. Investors are going all-in on the metaverse.
That’s the prediction of Carlos Jimenez, managing director of Moelis & Co., who details his view that the entertainment business is in the midst of a massive transformation into a marketplace where entertainment, media, gaming, sports and other activities merge and often take place.
“All of these worlds are colliding — it’s the future,” Jimenez, a veteran dealmaker, says on the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business.” “You’re going to have all these Gen Zers, or whatever the next generation is called, playing an E-sports tournament in...
Professional and amateur artists -- be they musicians, magicians, or motivational speakers -- are yearning to perform after waiting years for COVID-19 mandates to lift. However, many are limited by the cost. Entertainment technology startup Live Bash announced today that it's creating an affordable entertainment "ecosystem" to help artists get back in the spotlight.
On Thursday, venture capital firm Andressen Horowitz (a16z) announced the launch of a dedicated team that will research and build future crypto products and services. Eager to build markets and products for its portfolio companies, a16z has sought to try and dominate financing of the industry. To this end it has backed Coinbase, OpenSea, Axie Infinity, various blockchains, DeFi protocols, crypto exchanges, and more. Right now, the venture firm has three crypto funds which it claims manage more than $3 billion. Founding partner Marc Andreesen even serves on Facebook’s board, which as part of its rebrand to Meta is now trying to edge into web3 and crypto after its own failed attempt to create a stablecoin.
Much of the appeal of convenience-focused eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) business models comes from the seamlessness of their payments processes. The ability to offer consumers seamless payments from device to device lets retailers, brands and marketplaces scale more efficiently, as fast payments and fewer false declines create better customer experiences and sustainable growth.
A metaverse company is now toying with the idea of digital immortality. If that sounds like something right out of a science fiction show, then you’re wholly wrong. Amazon’s show Upload centers around a digital afterlife that people can go to after they die. Of course, we aren’t...
Click here to read the full article. Elon Musk’s pursuit of Twitter continued Thursday with the Tesla CEO claiming in an SEC filing that he has raised $46.5 billion to fund the purchase of the social network.
In the amended filing, Musk claims that Morgan Stanley Senior Funding and other “commitment parties” — including Bank of America, Barclays, and other banking institutions, CNBC reports — will provide $25.5 billion in debt financing, with Musk offering up $21 billion in equity financing.
Despite the funding and commitments, Musk “has not commenced, or determined to commence, any tender offer for Shares of Twitter,” the...
Hackers used malicious Google ads to trick users into giving up their private key to steal their cryptocurrency. The cybercriminals targeted people who hold UST, a popular cryptocurrency that aims to remain pegged to the U.S. dollar from the Terra blockchain—a so-called stablecoin currently vying for dominance in decentralized finance, or DeFi. The phishing operation was spotted by cybersecurity firms Knownsec Blockchain Labs and SlowMist. According to Knownsec, the hackers have stolen $4.31 million from 52 wallets, which they hacked between April 12 and April 21. Knownsec posted a Terra address that the company says is linked to the hack, which contains 4,111,901 UST tokens ($4,111,901) and 2,089 LUNA tokens—part of the Terra ecosystem—worth $197,269.
It’s Earth Day, also known as April 22, 2022, and we are beyond grateful that the sun sets on another week. We love our TechCrunch Live events, but we realize we don’t always fit into everyone’s calendars. Good news: They’re now available as a podcast, too, so you can listen along at your leisure.
