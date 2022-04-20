ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Social Tokens: From Tokenized Things to Tokenized People

By Solo Ceesay
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. It’s no secret that much of blockchain’s rise to prominence in 2021 had to do with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) — an acronym that most people, particularly reporters, are exhausted from reading...

www.rollingstone.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

My Marketing Tactics for CBD Gummies: Educational Content and Enticing Social Posts

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Gummies are one of the more popular CBD products on the market. According to findings from Grand View Research, the market for CBD gummies is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.7 percent from 2021 to 2028. This popularity is indicative of how much cannabis and CBD brands stand to gain from taking the time now to revamp their marketing tactics.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Snoop Dogg
cryptoslate.com

Crypterium Token Officially Listed On Coinbase

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. London, United Kingdom, 24th March, 2022, Chainwire — Transfers and wallet support for CRPT are now available on Coinbase. Crypterium,...
MARKETS
Hackernoon

Why Is Everyone Talking About The Blockchain?

The Blockchain is a shared, immutable ledger that facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets on a business network. Tangible assets such as cars, houses, land, etc can be tracked on the blockchain. The decision to add a transaction to the chain is made by general agreement. The validation of transactions done by different nodes on the network is done by using cryptographic keys and a password to confirm every transaction. The blockchain was created to be decentralized: no single authority can control transactions. The block chain industry is still growing and businesses built on the platforms are expanding daily.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolling Stone#Death Row Records#Nft#Are Social Tokens
pymnts

Stripe Connect Launches Crypto Payouts to Help Freelancers Get Paid

Stripe Connect is launching crypto payment capabilities to help creators, freelancers, sellers and solopreneurs get paid faster no matter where their fans are located. Businesses worldwide use Stripe Connect to easily and securely send payouts to over 70 countries in local currencies. But some regions are still out of reach due to the complexity of their local payment systems, making participation in the digital economy difficult.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Stripe to Enable Cryptocurrency Payments

Online payments processor Stripe said Friday that it will allow businesses, beginning with Twitter, to start paying customers in cryptocurrencies. The payouts will be made with USDC, a stablecoin whose value is tied to the US dollar. Instead of being mined by computers like traditional cryptocurrencies, stablecoins are pegged to fiat currencies to maintain a stable price.
MARKETS
The Verge

Coinbase launches social NFT marketplace in limited beta, just as NFT sales dive

Coinbase announced on Wednesday that its NFT marketplace is now in beta and accessible to “a small set of beta testers who’ll be invited based on their position” on its waitlist. The company is looking to take on established players in the space by adding social features, like a comment system (with upvotes and downvotes) and an algorithmic feed.
TECHNOLOGY
GAMINGbible

Netflix Responds To Drop In Subscribers By Cancelling Even More Projects

Netflix has responded to its recent drop in subscribers by announcing its intention to cancel a number of highly antipcated original shows. If you've been paying attention over the last week, you'll know that Netflix isn't having the best time right now. The streaming giant revealed in its latest earnings report that subscriptions were down 200,000 in total from last quarter, the biggest loss the company has seen in nearly 10 years.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

When Worlds Collide: Moelis & Co.’s Carlos Jimenez on the Emerging Metaverse Economy

Click here to read the full article. Investors are going all-in on the metaverse. That’s the prediction of Carlos Jimenez, managing director of Moelis & Co., who details his view that the entertainment business is in the midst of a massive transformation into a marketplace where entertainment, media, gaming, sports and other activities merge and often take place. “All of these worlds are colliding — it’s the future,” Jimenez, a veteran dealmaker, says on the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business.”  “You’re going to have all these Gen Zers, or whatever the next generation is called, playing an E-sports tournament in...
MARKETS
ZDNet

Live Bash raises $21M, plans to revolutionize performance industry with blockchain tech

Professional and amateur artists -- be they musicians, magicians, or motivational speakers -- are yearning to perform after waiting years for COVID-19 mandates to lift. However, many are limited by the cost. Entertainment technology startup Live Bash announced today that it's creating an affordable entertainment "ecosystem" to help artists get back in the spotlight.
CHICAGO, IL
Vice

Silicon Valley VC Giant Andreessen Horowitz Is Spinning Up Its Own Crypto Lab

On Thursday, venture capital firm Andressen Horowitz (a16z) announced the launch of a dedicated team that will research and build future crypto products and services. Eager to build markets and products for its portfolio companies, a16z has sought to try and dominate financing of the industry. To this end it has backed Coinbase, OpenSea, Axie Infinity, various blockchains, DeFi protocols, crypto exchanges, and more. Right now, the venture firm has three crypto funds which it claims manage more than $3 billion. Founding partner Marc Andreesen even serves on Facebook’s board, which as part of its rebrand to Meta is now trying to edge into web3 and crypto after its own failed attempt to create a stablecoin.
BUSINESS
pymnts

PYMNTS Data: Global Digital Payments Acceptance Key for eCommerce Business Models

Much of the appeal of convenience-focused eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) business models comes from the seamlessness of their payments processes. The ability to offer consumers seamless payments from device to device lets retailers, brands and marketplaces scale more efficiently, as fast payments and fewer false declines create better customer experiences and sustainable growth.
MARKETS
Rolling Stone

Elon Musk Claims He Raised $46.5 Billion to Finance Twitter Takeover

Click here to read the full article. Elon Musk’s pursuit of Twitter continued Thursday with the Tesla CEO claiming in an SEC filing that he has raised $46.5 billion to fund the purchase of the social network. In the amended filing, Musk claims that Morgan Stanley Senior Funding and other “commitment parties” — including Bank of America, Barclays, and other banking institutions, CNBC reports — will provide $25.5 billion in debt financing, with Musk offering up $21 billion in equity financing. Despite the funding and commitments, Musk “has not commenced, or determined to commence, any tender offer for Shares of Twitter,” the...
BUSINESS
Vice

Hackers Use Malicious Google Ads to Steal $4 Million In Crypto Stablecoin

Hackers used malicious Google ads to trick users into giving up their private key to steal their cryptocurrency. The cybercriminals targeted people who hold UST, a popular cryptocurrency that aims to remain pegged to the U.S. dollar from the Terra blockchain—a so-called stablecoin currently vying for dominance in decentralized finance, or DeFi. The phishing operation was spotted by cybersecurity firms Knownsec Blockchain Labs and SlowMist. According to Knownsec, the hackers have stolen $4.31 million from 52 wallets, which they hacked between April 12 and April 21. Knownsec posted a Terra address that the company says is linked to the hack, which contains 4,111,901 UST tokens ($4,111,901) and 2,089 LUNA tokens—part of the Terra ecosystem—worth $197,269.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Twitter to allow developers to build third-party apps

It’s Earth Day, also known as April 22, 2022, and we are beyond grateful that the sun sets on another week. We love our TechCrunch Live events, but we realize we don’t always fit into everyone’s calendars. Good news: They’re now available as a podcast, too, so you can listen along at your leisure.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy