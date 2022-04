MADISON, Wis. — Five Wisconsin schools, including one in Dane County, have been named Green Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education. The schools were honored for their work in reducing their environmental impact, improving the health of students and staff members and teaching students about the environment and sustainability. Nationwide, 27 schools, five districts and four post-secondary institutions were honored this year.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO