ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Promising new Moderna booster targets multiple COVID-19 strains

WBUR
 2 days ago

By fall there could be a new type of COVID-19 booster shot that would target more than...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Moderna announces step toward updating COVID shots for fall

Moderna hopes to offer updated COVID-19 boosters in the fall that combine its original vaccine with protection against the omicron variant. On Tuesday, it reported a preliminary hint that such an approach might work.Today's COVID-19 vaccines all are based on the original version of the coronavirus. But the virus continues to mutate, with the super-contagious omicron variant — and its siblings — the latest threat. Before omicron came along, Moderna was studying a combination shot that added protection against an earlier variant named beta. Tuesday, the company said people given that beta-original vaccine combination produced more antibodies capable of fighting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Booster#Strains#Stat
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Woman Catches COVID Omicron Infection Just 20 Days After Delta

A fully vaccinated and boosted 31-year-old woman tested positive for Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 just 20 days after having Delta infection. Researchers in Spain provide details of a 31-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 twice within three weeks, in a case report that will be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Independent

Scientists discover new type of cell hidden in human lungs that may lead to novel treatments

Scientists have discovered a new type of cell hidden within human lungs which they say may play a key role in some respiratory diseases.The study, published last week in the journal Nature, assessed human lung tissue samples and identified new cells called respiratory airway secretory cells (RASCs). Researchers, including those from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in the US, say these cells line tiny airway branches, deep in the lungs, near the alveoli air sacs where oxygen is exchanged for carbon dioxide. RASCs, according to the study, have stem-cell-like properties that enable them to regenerate other cells that...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine significantly increases immune responses in most patients with multiple myeloma

Most immunocompromised people with a blood cancer called multiple myeloma benefited from a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines, a promising sign after it was shown that two doses tended to not be sufficient for them. However, some people with multiple myeloma still remained vulnerable and may need a fourth dose or antibody treatments as restrictions lift and new variants emerge, according to a fast-tracked study in Cancer Cell.
CANCER
contagionlive.com

Novavax Reports its COVID-19 Influenza Combination Vaccine is Well-Tolerated, Provides Immune Response

The investigational vaccine's findings from their phase 1/2 clinical trial were reported at the World Vaccine Congress. The company said yesterday results from the phase 1/2 clinical trial studying their COVID-influenza combination vaccine (CIC), demonstrated an immunological response and was safe. The preliminary trial results found that various CIC vaccine formulations induced immune responses in participants comparable to reference stand-alone influenza and stand-alone COVID-19 vaccine formulations (for H1N1, H3N2, B-Victoria HA and SARS-CoV-2 rS antigens). Modeling results also showed that a combined formulation has the potential to reduce total antigen amount by up to 50% overall, optimizing production and delivery.
INDUSTRY
WBUR

Supply chain issues hit health care

It's not just the automotive and other businesses that have been crippled by supply chain issues due to the pandemic. The healthcare industry has also been hit hard. There are worries that the current lockdown of China's biggest city Shanghai could further exacerbate the situation. We talk with Marc Stewart, who covers business and the economy, about the issue.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Neutralizing antibody and T cell responses to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in hematopoietic cell transplant recipients

Current availability of various vaccination platforms against SARS-CÎ¿V-2 generates optimism toward the development of robust herd immunity and end of the pandemic. For particular populations however, such as the hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients who represent a highly vulnerable population to COVID-19 with dismal prognosis and mortality higher than 20% [1,2,3], there is an urgent need for a prompt and effective protection.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Multiple sclerosis (MS): Drug targeting Epstein-Barr virus shows promise

Researchers are investigating the effects of a drug that targets the Epstein-Barr virus in people with multiple sclerosis (MS) in an ongoing phase 1 clinical trial. The drug improves MS symptoms and may even reverse the condition. The researchers are now recruiting for a Phase 2 clinical trial to further...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy