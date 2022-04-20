ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

New exhibit celebrates playwright August Wilson

By Bill O’Driscoll, WESA
WBUR
 2 days ago

A new exhibit in Pittsburgh celebrates...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Black and Brown Faces exhibit celebrated at Art After Dark

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can enjoy Art After Dark on March 25 at the Cincinnati Art Museum. The evening of music, art, and drinks is celebrating a new exhibit called Black and Brown Faces presented by Paloozanoire. Raven Fulton from Paloozanoire, and Megan Nauer from the museum talk about what people can experience at this event.
CINCINNATI, OH
Deadline

Barrie Youngfellow Dies: Star Of ’80s Sitcom ‘It’s A Living’ Was 75

Click here to read the full article. Barrie Youngfellow, who starred in the ’80s sitcom It’s a Living, died on Monday night, according to her family. She was 75. A cause of death was not disclosed. “[Barrie] was the best of friends and had many loyal ones. Loved a good story and a nice bottle,” the family wrote. “Had a great laugh that confirmed her sense of life. Even during her decline, she could shoot off a good one liner.” Youngfellow appeared in 120 episodes of It’s a Living between 1980 and 1989, with the series running on ABC for two seasons...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Rae Allen, The Sopranos and All In The Family Actress, Dies at 95

Rae Allen, an actress best known for her roles in The Sopranos, All in the Family, and A League of Their Own, has passed away at the age of 95. According to reports, Allen died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Wednesday, April 6th. Born Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo on July 23, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York, Allen was an accomplished actress of the stage and screen, as well as a director and singer. She trained at the HB Studio in New York City's Greenwich Village.
BROOKLYN, NY
People

Rae Allen, Star of The Sopranos and A League of Their Own, Dead at 95

Rae Allen, the actress who played Aunt Quintina Blundetto in The Sopranos, has died. She was 95. Allen's talent manager Kyle Fritz of Kyle Fritz Management confirmed the news to PEOPLE that she died Wednesday morning in her sleep from natural causes. Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1926, Allen...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilson, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
WKRC

Third Space Gallery unveils exhibit celebrating the work of BIPOC

CAMP WASHINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A local art gallery kicks off a special exhibit celebrating the work of BIPOC, or Black, Indigenous and people of color work. The "Third Space Gallery" on Colerain Avenue in Camp Washington unveiled work created by Lorena Molina. She is the recipient of a 2022...
VISUAL ART
L.A. Weekly

The Art of Costume: FIDM Celebrates 30th Annual Oscar-Nominated Designers Exhibit

From Emma Stone’s divine punk rock-influenced frocks in Cruella to Timothée Chalamet’s futuristic steel suits in Dune to Cate Blanchett’s femme fatale looks in Nightmare Alley to the vibrant skirts and shirts in Steven Speilberg’s West Side Story and the sumptuous period pieces in Cyrano – it was an exceptional year for costuming in film, and it provided eye-catching facets, both obvious and subtle, to enhance the stories and characters on screen. These Academy Award-nominated movies and many more are showcased at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) Art of Costume Design in Film exhibit, now in its 30th year at the Downtown Los Angeles institution, which isn’t just a fashion school but a true incubator for creative ideas and innovation in clothing, costume, wardrobe and design.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Broadway’s ‘POTUS’ Comedy Moves Opening Date For Tony Eligibility

Click here to read the full article. Producers of the upcoming Broadway comedy POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive have moved up the show’s opening night, becoming eligible for 2022 Tony Award nominations. The play by The Morning Show writer Selina Fillinger and featuring an all-female cast officially will open with the April 27 matinee performance rather than the originally planned opening night of May 9. The new date puts the production within the Tony eligibility window announced last week by Tony organizers. The production’s first preview date remains Thursday, April 14, at the...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
August Wilson
Variety

Robert Morse, ‘Mad Men’ and Broadway Star, Dies at 90

Click here to read the full article. Robert Morse, who translated Broadway stardom into a film career in the 1960s, then re-emerged decades later as one of the stars of “Mad Men,” has died.  He was 90. Writer-producer Larry Karaszewski, who serves as a VP on the board of governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, tweeted news of Morse’s death on Thursday. “My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at age 90,” he wrote. “A huge talent and a beautiful spirit. Sending love to his son Charlie & daughter Allyn. Had so much fun hanging with Bobby...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Hollis Resnik Dies: Legend Of Chicago Theater Scene, Film & TV Actress, Was 66

Click here to read the full article. Hollis Resnik, a Chicago theater legend who made her mark in productions of Follies, Les Miserables, Cabaret and Sunset Boulevard, died Sunday night from heart failure. She was 66. Her death was announced by Rev. Jim Heneghan, a family friend and spokesperson. “She was, for decades, a reigning diva of the Chicago theater,” wrote Tribune critic Chris Jones, “a rich-voiced star of musicals with a singular presence, a crackling sense of humor, and a larger-than-life persona, on and off the stage.” Resnik was in the movie Backdraft and appeared on TV shows such as Crime Story,...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playwrights#Wesa
lowerbuckstimes.com

Cindy Williams bringing one-woman show to Playhouse

“Schlemiel! Schlimazel! Hasenpfeffer Incorporated!”. It’s been almost 40 years since audiences last heard the chant that signaled the start of a new Laverne & Shirley episode. The hit sitcom, a spinoff of Happy Days, starred Penny Marshall as Laverne DeFazio and Cindy Williams as Shirley Feeney, best friends and roommates employed as bottle-cappers at the Milwaukee-based Shotz Brewery.
NEW HOPE, PA
WBUR

Dancer Belén Indhira Pereyra returns to Boston with Alvin Ailey

Dancer Belén Indhira Pereyra learned at a young age that dance is a language of its own. Born in the Dominican Republic and raised in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Pereyra got her first taste of the art form when she was seven years old and joined a traditional Peruvian dance group, led by a woman who just wanted to share her culture. From there, she joined Lawrence Ballet Academy, where she learned the vocabulary behind the steps and began to learn hip-hop and jazz. But once she enrolled at Boston Arts Academy for high school, her passion for dance flourished, and she discovered the style that she most connects to: modern.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

5 things to do this weekend, including a Borromeo String Quartet performance and the Boston Comics in Color Festival

The Venice Biennale opens Saturday, and Boston's own Institute of Contemporary Art has curated the U.S. Pavilion. For the first time ever, a Black female artist, Simone Leigh, is representing the United States. Since a trip to Italy may not be in the cards for this weekend, consider all the other events happening just a T ride away. (And fret not: Simone Leigh's monumental sculptures will make their way to the ICA for a major survey exhibition next year.)
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
SFGate

Left for Dead, ‘Beetlejuice: The Musical’ Scores a Big Broadway Resurrection

After two years of delays, setbacks and an unending pandemic, Adam Lucas witnessed a resurrection. The 19-year-old New Jersey resident joined hundreds of screaming fans at the Marquis Theatre on April 8 for the Broadway return of “Beetlejuice: The Musical,” an irreverent adaptation of the hit movie. Together, they hooted, sang along to favorite numbers and gave star Alex Brightman a nearly two-minute standing ovation when he first sauntered onstage.
MOVIES
Deadline

Peter Bart: Broadway Openings Set Breathless Pace, Testing Frazzled Critics And Taunting Virus

Click here to read the full article. Show business thrives on risk — even existential risk. Take this Broadway moment when new shows are opening at a pace that shocks even grizzled veterans – 15 in April alone. Of course, some will quickly be shuttering due to Broadway’s two dire enemies: critics and Covid. Ticket buyers must navigate a complex landscape. It seems appropriate that Barbra Streisand may now re-appear as a star of the maelstrom. The revival of Funny Girl on April 24 will help her celebrate her 80th birthday — 60 years since her coronation on the hit show. Given...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy