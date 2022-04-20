City working with High School for Graduation

The City of Broken Arrow will partner with Broken Arrow Public Schools to improve the experience for those attending the Commencement Ceremony for the Broken Arrow High School Class of 2022 at Memorial Stadium.

The Graduation festivities are planned for Monday, May 16 and will begin at 7 p.m.

Per a request from leadership within the school district, the City has agreed to temporarily close a portion of 23rd Street (County Line Road) on May 16 between 4 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. The street will be closed to vehicles between Albany Street (61st) and just north of the entrance to Quail Hollow Apartments.

School officials stated that since the high school began having the ceremony at the stadium, traffic surrounding the campus has been difficult to manage and impacted the ability for individuals to be seated in time.

The temporary road closure will help with traffic control and parking, as well as make the event safer.

The district expects approximately 10,000 people will be in attendance to celebrate the 1,300 graduates that evening. Broken Arrow High School has details and information about the ceremony on its website.