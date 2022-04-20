Mertens retires from match in Istanbul due to leg injury

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is happy to be back fighting for the drivers’ championship after a sensational start to the 2022 season.The Monegasque driver has already picked up victories in Bahrain and Australia to go with his second place in Saudi Arabia.Leclerc’s impressive opening three races have left him with a huge 34-point lead in the standings as his title rivals have suffered various pace and reliability issues.And the 24-year-old was in a positive headspace while discussing his championship credentials ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend.Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “Obviously we only had the third race,...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO