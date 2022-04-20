ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Legal Talk: Anthony Todt guilty in family murders; Husel Jury deadlocked; Depp’s defamation suit

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ArUSs_0fEtlRs100

In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Phillip Hamilton, a renowned criminal defense attorney, adjunct law professor, and legal analyst, joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation.

They discuss Michael Barisone’s acquittal by reason of insanity, the guilty verdict for Anthony Todt in the murder of his family, the ongoing deliberation in the criminal case of Dr. William Husel, and the media circus surrounding Johnny Depp’s defamation suit vs. Amber Heard.

Tweet your questions for future episodes to Joshua Ritter using the hashtag #TCDSidebar.

YouTube: Legal Talk: Anthony Todt guilty in family murders; Husel Jury deadlocked; Depp’s defamation suit

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week

SUBSCRIBE: APPLE PODCASTS / SPOTIFY / STITCHER / GOOGLE PODCASTS / YOUTUBE

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Johnny Depp’s Doctor, Nurse Recall Bloody Hunt for His Severed Fingertip

Click here to read the full article. A doctor and a nurse recounted the hunt for Johnny Depp’s severed fingertip, as testimony continued on Monday in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp suffered the injury in March 2015, while he was in Australia for the filming of the fifth installment of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. Depp has accused Heard of throwing a bottle at him, severing the top of his middle finger. Heard has said that he likely cut his finger when he smashed a telephone, and her attorneys have pointed to text messages in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial: Piers Morgan calls Amber Heard and Depp ‘supreme narcissists’ amid ongoing legal battle

Piers Morgan has described Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as “supreme narccicists” amid the couple’s ongoing high-profile legal battle.A multi-million-dollar defamation lawsuit is currently playing out in a Virginia courtroom, after Depp claimed a 2018 article written by Heard in The Washington Post – in which she spoke about domestic violence towards women – implied Depp, her ex-husband, was an abuser.Although Heard did not identify the actor in the piece, lawyers for Depp claim Heard’s allegations have damaged his career.Depp previously lost a defamation case in the UK against The Sun, after he was described in print as a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Depp
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Phillip Hamilton
Person
Amber Heard
Popculture

Amber Heard Has Own Setback in Court During Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Amber Heard's close friend, journalist Eve Barlow, was thrown out of the courtroom on Thursday in a dramatic episode of the defamation trial with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Barlow, a former deputy editor for NME and a New York Magazine contributor, has been nearly inseparable from Heard during the trial. Sources told Page Six Barlow acted as a member of Heard's legal team.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Defamation
TMZ.com

Jacqueline Avant's Killer Bragged After Shooting, Says Prosecutor

Aariel Maynor, the man that shot and killed Jacqueline Avant, bragged to his friends over the phone from jail after murdering the 81-year-old philanthropist ... this according to the prosecutor seeking to lock him up for the rest of his life. According to court documents, obtained by the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Judge Kicks Amber Heard's Friend Out Of Courtroom During Johnny Depp Trial

Music journalist Eve Barlow, a close friend of Amber Heard, was kicked out of the courtroom during Johnny Depp's defamation trial, earlier this week, for live-tweeting through the proceedings. Both Depp's legal team and the Judge had taken issue with her behavior. Page Six reports that Barlow, former deputy editor...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Law & Crime

Amber Heard’s Ex-Assistant Torches Her Former Boss, Claims She Saw Apparent ‘Strategy Meeting’ Over Johnny Depp Abuse Claims

Amber Heard’s former executive assistant showed little love for her old boss in a scathing deposition played for a jury during her ongoing defamation trial over her abuse allegations against Johnny Depp. Curt and abrasive during her questioning, ex-assistant Kate James groused about the conditions of her employment. She...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘The whole thing is insane’: Johnny Depp’s tearful friend pleads for couple to ‘go heal’ at Amber Heard trial

In the defamation case against Amber Heard brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, a former neighbour of the couple became emotional during extensive testimony about his friendship with the pair.Isaac Baruch, who first met Depp as a teenager in Florida and became his longtime friend, lived in one of the five penthouse lofts at the Eastern Columbia Building in Downtown Los Angeles owned by the actor.At one point on Wednesday, he was asked by Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft if he was angry with her client given all that unfolded as the couple broke up and allegations were made against...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp to testify as lawyers claim Amber Heard is a ‘compulsive liar’

The legal team representing Johnny Depp in the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard has made their opening statements, with Mr Depp's attorneys painting Ms Heard as a compulsive and chronic liar who used the allegations she made against the actor as a means to advance her own career. They claimed she wanted to portray herself as a heroic survivor of abuse. The attorneys also noted Mr Depp's drug and alcohol use, but argued that a substance abuse problem does not prove that he ever hurt Ms Heard. Mr Depp is scheduled to testify during the trial. Follow live...
CELEBRITIES
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy