Legal Talk: Anthony Todt guilty in family murders; Husel Jury deadlocked; Depp’s defamation suit

In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Phillip Hamilton, a renowned criminal defense attorney, adjunct law professor, and legal analyst, joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation.

They discuss Michael Barisone’s acquittal by reason of insanity, the guilty verdict for Anthony Todt in the murder of his family, the ongoing deliberation in the criminal case of Dr. William Husel, and the media circus surrounding Johnny Depp’s defamation suit vs. Amber Heard.

