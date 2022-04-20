ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals odds, picks and predictions

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iUGR0_0fEtjVTL00

The Kansas City Royals (4-5) host the Minnesota Twins (4-7) for the second game of their three-game set at Kauffman Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Twins vs. Royals odds with MLB picks and predictions.

K.C. beat Minnesota 4-3 in the series opener Tuesday thanks to a 2-run bottom of the 6th-inning rally featuring solo home runs by Royals DH Salvador Perez and 1B Hunter Dozier.

Season series: Royals lead 1-0.

Twins at Royals: Projected starters

RHP Chris Paddack vs. LHP Daniel Lynch

Paddack (0-1, 6.75 ERA) took a 7-0 loss April 13 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in his first start of the season. He had 4 IP with 3 ER, 6 H, 0 BB and 3 K.

  • This is Paddack’s first career start versus K.C. since he pitched for the San Diego Padres to start his career from 2019-21.

Lynch (0-1, 10.80 ERA) lost at the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 April 12 with 5 IP surrendering 6 ER with 9 H, 1 BB and 7 K.

  • 2021 vs. Twins: No-decision in K.C.’s 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins Sept. 10 in his rookie season. He went 6 IP, allowing 4 ER on 7 H and 0 BB with 4 K.
  • vs. Twins on the current roster: 4.60 FIP with a .250 batting average, .294 wOBA, .453 expected slugging percentage (xSLG), 15.0 K% and 86.5 mph exit velocity (EV) in 20 plate appearances.

Twins at Royals odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:35 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Twins -130 (bet $130 to win $100) | Royals +105 (bet $100 to win $105)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Twins -1.5 (+125) | Royals +1.5 (-155)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -135 | U: +110)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Twins at Royals picks and predictions

Prediction

Royals 5, Twins 3

BET 1 unit on the ROYALS (+105) because K.C. has a massive advantage in the pitching department. Lynch is a former first-round draft pick and one of the best young arms in the Royals’ organization.

I’m not worried about Lynch’s performance versus the Twins last season because all of his 4 ER in that game were off of 2 home runs from Twins players that aren’t in Wednesday’s lineup (an injured CF Byron Buxton and former 3B Josh Donaldson).

On the other hand, Paddack relies on mostly two pitches and ranked in the bottom-20th percentile in hard-hit rate, EV and xSLG in 2020-21, according to Statcast.

K.C.’s bullpen also ranks 10th in WAR and 13th in xFIP since the start of last season while Minnesota’s 23rd in both WAR and xFIP, per FanGraphs.

The Twins struggle versus left-handed pitching and 22-39 versus lefty starters since last year. Minnesota’s lineup is 23rd in wOBA and 20th in wRC+ versus left-handed pitching over that span.

BET the ROYALS (+105).

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for $15 OFF a Draft Prep or full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 4/30/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

SPRINKLE on the ROYALS -1.5 (+195) ALTERNATE RL because I think the wrong team is favored here and the gap between K.C. and Minnesota’s pitching is wide enough for the Royals to win by 2 or more runs.

LEAN to the UNDER 8.5 (+110) because K.C.’s lineup has struggled with right-handed pitching as much as Minnesota’s has versus lefties since the beginning of last season.

K.C. is 0-4 O/U in the last 4 home games, Minnesota is 0-3-1 O/U in the last 4 road games versus teams with a losing record and the total is 1-3-1 O/U in the last 5 Twins-Royals meetings.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Giants starting Mauricio Dubon in center field on Friday

San Francisco Giants utility-man Mauricio Dubon is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Washington Nationals. Dubon will handle center field responsibilities after Steven Duggar was given a break against lefty Patrick Corbin. numberFire's models project Dubon to score 11.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Cardinals visit the Reds to start 3-game series

LINE: Cardinals -126, Reds +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals to start a three-game series. Cincinnati has a 0-2 record at home and a 2-11 record overall. The Reds have a 0-2 record in games decided by one run. St....
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Yardbarker

Potential Royals 2022 Draft Target: Illinois State OF Ryan Cermak

The 2022 MLB Draft is scheduled to begin on July 17 and is permanently switching to a 20-round draft over three days. The first two rounds— plus the compensation and competitive balance rounds — will come on opening night. Reaching Royalty is a series designed to keep Kansas...
ILLINOIS STATE
KCTV 5

Former Royals player auctioning off his estate for charity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Royals player is selling off the items in his Kansas City home for a good cause. Former Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy is holding an estate sale for his 12,500 square foot, $2.9 million Overland Park home and giving all the proceeds to Consider the Lily, a non-profit based in the Philippines that helps rescue girls from exploitation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

White Sox Hope to Build on Last Year's Success Vs. Twins

White Sox hope to build on last year's success vs. Twins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Minnesota Twins will open a six-game homestand when they meet the Chicago White Sox on Friday night in Minneapolis. The Twins, who posted a 1-0 win over the Kansas City Royals on...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo out of Pittsburgh's Friday lineup against Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder / first baseman Yoshitomo Tsutsugo is not starting in Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Tsutsugo will sit out after the Pirates moved Michael Chavis to first and named Josh VanMeter as Friday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 29 batted balls this season, Tsutsugo...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Dozier
Person
Byron Buxton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado Rockies vs. Detroit Tigers odds, tips and betting trends

On Saturday, a series opener is on the schedule, with the Detroit Tigers (5-7) hosting the Colorado Rockies (8-4) at 1:10 PM ET. As the favorite, the Rockies (-130 moneyline odds to win) visit the Tigers (+110). The Colorado Rockies will hand the ball to Antonio Senzatela (1-0, 3.72 ERA) looking for win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Tarik Skubal (0-1, 3.72).
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Detroit's Eric Haase resting on Friday evening

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not starting in Friday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Haase will sit out after the Tigers announced Tucker Barnhart was Friday's starting catcher. Per Baseball Savant on 21 batted balls this season, Haase has produced a 9.5% barrel rate and a .200 expected average.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Houston Texans Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster WR Trade

The Houston Texans could potentially make a huge splash in the coming weeks at the wide receiver position. According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, there’s chatter around the league that Houston is interested in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. “I don’t know if 49ers and HOU...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#The Kansas City Royals#Tipico Sportsbook#Lhp Daniel Lynch Paddack#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The San Diego Padres#The St Louis Cardinals#Ip#Usa Today Sports Scores
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, prediction, how to watch NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks will meet the Chicago Bulls in Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs on Friday night from the United Center. The Bucks will look to rebound after falling to the Bulls in Game 2 114-110 as they look to take a 2-1 series lead on the road. Meanwhile, the Bulls will be ready to go and have all the momentum after they evened up the series in Milwaukee on Wednesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: former Rutgers star Logan Ryan is filing a grievance with the New York Giants

Logan Ryan is reportedly filing a grievance for damages stemming from his release from the New York Giants. At issue is the timing of Ryan’s release from the Giants. In a report from Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Giants beat reporter says that Ryan had offseason surgery on a finger and was then released following the surgery. The timing of the release, according to Duggan, could put the Giants on the books for another $3 million to Ryan. The 31-year old cornerback has been with the Giants the past two seasons, appearing in 31 games. He had 211 tackles, an interception...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL draft notes that Dolphins fans should know

The NFL draft is less than a week away, as the Miami Dolphins head into the event without picks in the first two rounds due to the Tyreek Hill trade. This is a uniquely-structured draft for the Dolphins following a flurry of offseason transactions, as each of their four picks wasn’t originally their own.
MIAMI, FL
Little Apple Post

Home runs lift Royals to win over the Twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez homered twice and Hunter Dozier hit anther go-ahead home run to lift the Kansas City Royals over the Minnesota Twins 4-3. Perez homered in the fourth off Chrs Archer and tied the score 3-3 in the sixth when he went deep against Tyler Duffey (0-2). Out out later, Dozier hit a tiebreaking home run for the second straight game, following up on his two-run drive in the sixth off Detroits Will Vest in a 3-1 win Saturday, Amir Garrett pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

99K+
Followers
146K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy