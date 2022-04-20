ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs odds, picks and predictions

By Brian Rudd
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0up0MA_0fEtiToW00

The Tampa Bay Rays (6-6) will try to push their record back above .500 when they take on the Chicago Cubs (6-5) Wednesday. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Rays vs. Cubs with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Tied 1-1

SS Wander Franco powered the Tampa offense with 1 HR and 2 RBIs in a 6-5 victory Tuesday. Cubs LHP Justin Steele had a poor performance with 4 ER allowed on 3 H and 3 BB with just 1 K over 2 2/3 IP. The loss dropped Chicago’s home record to 3-2 on the season.

Rays at Cubs: Projected starters

RHP Drew Rasmussen vs. RHP Marcus Stroman

Rasmussen (0-1, 5.00 ERA) makes his third start of the year. He has allowed 5 ER on 8 H and 1 BB with 5 K through 9 IP.

  • Took the loss against the White Sox last time out with 3 ER allowed in 5 IP.
  • He didn’t issue any walks in his last start and while he punched out just 2 batters, he induced 9 swings and misses among his 68 pitches.

Stroman (0-1, 6.00 ERA) makes his third start. He has given up 6 ER on 8 H and 4 BB with 7 K through 9 IP.

  • After allowing just 1 ER across 5 IP in his first start, he was roughed up Friday in Colorado for 5 ER in just 4 IP the last time he took the mound.
  • He has never been a huge strikeout pitcher and this year’s sample is small but his current 6.3% swinging-strike rate is the lowest of his career and well below last year’s 11.6% mark.

Rays at Cubs odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:05 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Rays -117 (bet $117 to win $100) | Cubs -103 (bet $103 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Rays -1.5 (+133) | Cubs +1.5 (-165)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 9.5 (O: +110 | U: -135)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Rays at Cubs picks and predictions

Prediction

Rays 5, Cubs 4

Rasmussen shouldn’t be expected to work real deep into the game as he has topped out at 68 pitches so far. However, he’ll turn things over to a relief corps that ranks fourth in the majors with a K-BB% of 18.8%.

Stroman isn’t missing bats so far this season and the Tampa offense should be able to take advantage and come out on top. Back the RAYS (-117).

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for $15 OFF a Draft Prep or full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 4/30/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

Through 11 games the Cubs have lost by more than 1 run just twice, and the Rays have won by multiple runs only three times in 12 contests. This one should be pretty close throughout so PASS.

The total has gotten to double digits four times this season for both of these teams, and it will likely fall short of that mark again. Look for UNDER 9.5 (-135) to cash in this game.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @RuddHQ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Cubs get clobbered by Rays in game called early due to rain

CHICAGO (AP) — Francisco Mejia homered and drove in three runs to help the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago Cubs 8-2 on Wednesday night in a game that was called after 5 1/2 innings due to rain.First pitch was moved up 70 minutes because rain was forecast for later on a chilly evening. The game was then delayed in the middle of the sixth inning when the rain intensified. It was called about an hour later.Josh Lowe had a triple, double and RBI as Tampa Bay (7-6) climbed back over .500 with its third win in four games. Randy...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Rays execute plan to score early, get out of Chicago

CHICAGO -- With rain in the forecast all night on another chilly day in the Windy City, the Rays were prepared to face the elements just as much as the Cubs on Wednesday at Wrigley Field. Even with the game’s start time pushed up a little more than an hour, nobody knew how long they would be able to play before rain washed them off the field. That made it critically important to get off to a quick start and claim a lead before the game became official after five innings.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Tampa, FL
State
Colorado State
Chicago, IL
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani’s Performance Tonight

Shohei Ohtani can truly do it all. The Los Angeles Angels star dominated the Houston Astros in Wednesday night’s 6-0 victory. Perfect through five innings on the mound, he finished with 12 strikeouts over six scoreless innings. While Ohtani allowed one hit and one walk in the sixth, he...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Yardbarker

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, April 19 (Runs Will Pile Up in Boston)

It's only mid-April, but first place is on the line in the AL East as the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox begin a three-game series at Fenway Park this evening. Toronto (6-4) holds a one-game lead over the Red Sox and New York Yankees in the (very) early portion of the season, but the games you win in April are the games you may not have to worry about come September.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

J.D. Martinez leaves Red Sox-Blue Jays game with apparent injury

Already dealing with COVID-19 related absences, the Boston Red Sox are now be contending with an injury to one of their top hitters. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez left Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays after pulling up lame into second base on a leadoff double to begin the bottom of the third inning, slowing down far before reaching the bag due to what the team called left adductor tightness.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

MLB Trade: Chicago Cubs add pitching depth in low-risk trade with Braves

Sean Newcomb trade details: Chicago Cubs pull off an early-season low-risk trade with Atlanta Braves. The Chicago Cubs struck a deal with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday in an effort to bolster their bullpen. The Cubbies added reliever Sean Newcomb, who was recently designated for assignment. In return, the Braves received veteran pitcher Jesse Chavez and cash considerations.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Red Sox and Blue Jays square off in series rubber match

LINE: Blue Jays -118, Red Sox -101; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday. Boston has a 3-2 record in home games and a 6-5 record overall. The Red Sox...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Chicago Cubs#Tipico Sportsbook#The White Sox
MLB Trade Rumors

Boston Red Sox offseason reviewed

Chaim Bloom stuck to his playbook for most of the offseason, before finally making a surprising splash on one of the last remaining marquee free agents. Trevor Story, SS/2B: six years, $140M (can opt out after four years, but club can negate opt-out by adding seventh year to make it a $160M total.)
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers: Luis Severino vs. Eduardo Rodriguez

The Yankees needed a little luck and more than a little help from the Tigers defense to eke out a 4-2 win in last night’s series opener. Gerrit Cole couldn’t even make it out of the second inning while the bats did the absolute minimum to outscore a Javier Báez-less Detroit offense. Let’s hope for a more compelling display on both sides of the ball as the Bombers try to guarantee a series win tonight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Cubs and Rays square off with series tied 1-1

LINE: Rays -115, Cubs -104 BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series. Chicago is 3-2 in home games and 6-5 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .437 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the majors. Tampa Bay is...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USFL Pittsburgh Maulers coach Kirby Wilson embarrasses himself by cutting player over lunch order

The USFL began play this week as the latest to attempt to succeed as a spring professional football league. It didn’t get off on the right foot. While the football players would probably prefer people be talking about the play on the field, the most viral video today comes from the Fox behind-the-scenes ‘United By Football” which is documenting the league Hard Knocks style. This week’s show features Pittsburgh Maulers head coach Kirby Wilson cutting a player because of his lunch order.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

99K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy