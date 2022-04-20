20 Most Metal Marijuana Strains

If you use a CPAP device and use an iPhone you might find the latest iPhone update gives you an added feature. Do you ever get ready for bed, slap on your CPAP, lay in bed, and jump on your phone until you're ready for sleep? If so, you may have run into a scenario where you need to use a password or get into an app that uses Apple's Face ID technology, and for it to work you needed to take off your CPAP mask from your face for the Face ID to work. Not anymore.

