Georgia State

Grocery shopping

By Photo credit: Metro Credit
Albany Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow much food costs in Georgia, compared to the nation. Inflation is surging in the...

www.albanyherald.com

24/7 Wall St.

20 Groceries Driving Up Your Food Bill the Most

There has been a great deal of economic good news for the average American in the past two years, particularly striking in the context of an ongoing pandemic. Unemployment is at its lowest rate since 1969, and wages are rising, with personal income up by 6.6% in 2020 and 7.4% in 2021. Still, overshadowing these […]
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
Money

The 10 U.S. Cities Where Rent Prices Are Rising Fastest

Renters sitting out the most expensive homebuying market in decades are facing steep rising costs of their own. According to a new report from listing platform Realtor.com, the median rent in the 50 largest metro areas in the United States reached an all-time high of $1,792 in February, with overall rent prices climbing 17% over the past year.
MarketWatch

As food prices hit an all-time high, more Americans have abandoned online grocery shopping and returned to supermarket aisles

More Americans are browsing again — in grocery-store aisles rather than online. With U.S. states abandoning mask mandates in public places, and more retailers dropping requirements for masks — and the latest omicron wave that led to a spike in COVID-19 cases over the winter now receding — more people are feeling comfortable shopping in person and participating in public activities.
Fast Company

Where did Americans move in 2021? This population map will show you

The United State Census Bureau has released some interesting data about population shifts that occurred in 2021 due, in part, to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. First up, the Census Bureau’s data shows a staggering 73% of America’s 3,143 counties experienced what is known as “natural decrease” in 2021.
DoYouRemember?

Costco, Kroger, And Walmart Are The First To Put Purchase Limits On Certain Items

Going to the grocery store can be a stressful activity these days. With inflation still going up, your favorite products are likely more expensive. In addition, there are still shortages and supply chain issues on certain items which means you may not be able to find them at your local store. For this reason, some stores have now issued purchase limits again on certain items.
The Independent

‘No food and no money until Monday’: one family’s descent into poverty in cost crisis Britain

Five years ago, Gary and Natasha Waterhouse had a combined income of £48,000 and, along with their three children, were living a comfortable life in the Lincolnshire village of Morton.This week, the couple were so short of money, they had to ask their 18-year-old son to use his wages from a part-time job to top up the family’s electricity meter. “Heart-wrenching,” says Gary today. “I should be providing for him; not the other way round.”Their descent into poverty is partly down to circumstances unique to them: a devastating illness resulting in both parents having to give up work.But their situation...
Matt Lillywhite

Americans Should Prepare For Higher Food Prices

"All food prices are now predicted to increase," said the US Government Department of Agriculture in a recent statement. The cost of food is expected to grow by approximately 4.5 percent to 5% this year. The most significant rise will be in eating out, which is expected to climb by 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent.
Watauga Democrat

How Much it Costs to House a Family of 4 in North Carolina

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic - hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Be Careful Going To The Airport In Midland!

Whenever you're getting ready to go on a trip that involves getting thru the airport in time to catch a flight it can be stressful. Even when it's a smaller airport like the Midland International Air & Space Port. Only a few gates to choose from, not far apart so there's no running to catch a flight unless you are incredibly late, right? Well-my wife was flying home recently to see my stepdaughter back in Illinois. She has the first flight out of the morning, which meant getting her there at least an hour to an hour and a half early so there would be no need to rush. Well as it turns out, we got a late start to the morning and the designated time she wanted to be on the road for the airport passed us by.
