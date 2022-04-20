Scoresheet: Freeman Williams, PSU hoops legend, dies

Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

Williams dies — Reports are starting to trickle out about the passing of former Portland State basketball legend Freeman Williams. He was 65.

"The basketball community has lost a Legend. Our hearts are with the family, fans and friends of Freeman Williams," NBA Alumni posted on Twitter.

Wrote former NBA player Marques Johnson on Twitter:

"One of the most prolific scorers in college basketball history passed away (Tuesday). My Joe Weakley Run Shoot and Dunk League teammate for years in the summers at Crenshaw HS, I loved playing with 'FREE DAWG,' a shooters shooter … RIP."

Here's a story from Portland State University:

www.goviks.com/news/2022/4/20/mens-basketball-portland-state-athletics-mourns-the-passing-of-basketball-legend-freeman-williams.aspx.

From Los Angeles, Williams scored 3,249 points in 106 career games, leaving Portland State as the second-leading scorer in NCAA history. He averaged 38.8 points in 1977 and 35.9 points in 1978, both leading the country. He scored 81 points against Rocky Mountain, Feb. 3, 1978, and also had games of 71, 69 and 59 points; he had 41 games with 35 points or more.

In 1978, he was selected as a first-team All-American alongside Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.

Williams was drafted eighth overall into the NBA by the Boston Celtics in 1978 and played for the San Diego Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz and Washington Bullets. He averaged 14.7 points in six seasons.

Here's a 2011 Portland Tribune story from Kerry Eggers about Williams:

www.pamplinmedia.com/component/content/article?id=1086.

Wrote former L.A. Laker Michael Cooper on Twitter:

"One of the best who played this game out of LA has left us RIP Freeman Williams."

Wrote Eric Musselman, Arkansas basketball coach, on Twitter:

"I was a ball boy for the San Diego Clippers, Freeman Williams rookie year, in 1978. Freeman played from 1984-1986 for my father with Tampa Bay Thrillers. One of the best scorers the game has seen. RIP."

Kraken 3, Colorado 2 — Yes, Seattle (26-44-6) beat the team tied with Florida for the most points in the NHL (116 points, 55-16-6). Jordan Eberle, Yanni Gourde and Kole Lind scored as Seattle took a 3-0 first-period lead.

Philipp Grubauer made 25 saves on 27 Avalanche shots.

Mariners 4, Texas 2 — Seattle moved to 7-5 with the win over Texas (2-9) at T-Mobile Park. Logan Gilbert scattered six hits in 6 2/3 innings. Adam Frazier had three hits and Julio Rodriguez capped a three-run fifth inning with an RBI single.

Spokane 2, Hillsboro 0 — The visiting Hops (5-6) managed only six hits, all singles. Mike Ruff gave up four hits in six innings and Benjamin Sems homered for the Indians.

Ducks golf — The Oregon women have won the Pac-12 championship for the first time, besting the field at Eugene Country Club.

The Ducks are ranked No. 2 in the country behind Stanford, but finished ahead of the Cardinal for a second consecutive tournament. Oregon State tied Stanford for second place.

The Ducks shot a third round of two-over 290 as a team to finish seven shots ahead. Hsiri-Yu (Cynthia) Lu wrapped up the second individual Pac-12 title in team history, finishing four strokes ahead with a six-under 210 (rounds of 72, 66 and 72).

NCAA Regionals will be held May 9-11 at six sites around the country, and the NCAA championship tournament is May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Pre 100 — The Nike Prefontaine Classic, May 27-28 in Eugene, has attracted the 2020 Tokyo men's 100-meter gold medalist, Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy.

All three Olympic medalists — Jacobs, the USA's Fred Kerley (silver) and Canada's Andre De Grasse (bronze) — will compete in Eugene.

Pilot hoop — University of Portland men's basketball has signed a big man. From UP:

University of Portland men's basketball has signed UW-Milwaukee graduate transfer Joey St. Pierre to a financial aid agreement, head coach Shantay Legans announced on Wednesday. St. Pierre comes to The Bluff with one year of eligibility remaining. The 6-10, 255-pound center started 30 games for the Panthers last season and averaged 6.3 points and a team-high 5.7 rebounds per game. He shot an efficient 59% from the field.

"Joey is going to be a great fit within our program, on campus and in the community," Legans said. "He is smart, has a great motor and is effective in the post. His combination of size and skill translates well to our league and he'll provide a mature and experienced front-line presence."

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

PTCF Peace match sets draft day — The Portland Timbers and Thorns announced they will host a draft to determine the squads for co-ed soccer match to raise relief funds through UNICEF for those effected by the war in Ukraine. The draft will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21. It will be streamed on the Timbers and Thorns' websites as well as their YouTube channels.

Diego Chara and Kelli Hubly are the co-captains for the blue team, Christine Sinclair and Sebastian Blanco are co-captains for the yellow team. The captains will take turns picking and will alternate picks between the Timbers and Thorns' rosters.

The match itself will take place at 6 p.m. April 27 at Providence Park. The match is free to attend, but a donation is encouraged as the club will match all donations up to $100,000.

Fan 5K set for World Athletic Championships — The World Athletics Championships are coming to Eugene this summer, the first time the track and field event will be hosted in the United States. Joining all the professional athletes can be yourself thanks to a ASICS Uplift Oregon 5K run.

The course carves out a 5K course from the same marathon course the pro runners will be participating in, and the public run will take place the same morning as the men's marathon competition on July 17.

You can sign up for the event here raceroster.com/events/2022/57460/uplift-oregon-5k

The entry is $50 and runners will receive a t-shirt and bib. Following the race, a festival will be held near the finish line.

NASCAR race finds a name — Pacific Office Automation will be the title sponsor for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series event coming to the Portland International Raceway June 3-4. The race will cover 147.52 miles over 75 laps and will be called the Pacific Office Automation 147.

Single day tickets for the inaugural race are on sale now at nascarportland.com. Friday, June 3 general admission is $20, the Saturday June 4 race is $45 and a two-day package deal can be purchased for $55.

Warms up will take place the morning of June 3, followed by qualifying in the afternoon to set the stage for June 4 when the race takes place.

Mariners 6, Texas 2 — Seattle (6-5) got homers from Eugenio Suarez (three-run, first-inning shot), Jarred Kelenic and Abraham Toro to back the pitching of Robbie Ray, who allowed four hits and two runs in six innings, at T-Mobile Park.

Spokane 7, Hillsboro 5 — The visiting Hops (5-5) hit four homers but lost. Tim Tawa, Ryan Bliss, Jorge Barrosa and A.J. Vukovich went deep.

College baseball — Oregon (25-11) won at Portland, 5-4, as Anthony Hall hit a two-run homer.

Oregon State beat Gonzaga 9-4 in the second game of a two-game set at Corvallis. Wade Meckler drove in three runs for the Beavers (28-8).

MONDAY, APRIL 18

Top American — Scott Fauble, a former University of Portland cross-country runner, placed seventh in the Boston Marathon, the top finish by a runner from the United States.

Fauble, 30, finished the 26.2-mile course in 2:08:52. He was also the top American to finish in 2019 (seventh, 2:09:09).

Evans Chebet of Kenya won the men's race in 2:06:51.

Reigning Olympic champ Perez Jepchirchir won the 50th women's race of the Boston Marathon in 2:21:01.

Fauble raced for the Pilots from 2012-2015. He finished 12th in the 2014 NCAA cross-country championships, when the Pilots finished third as a team.

Ivacic honored — Portland Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic has been named to the MLS Team of the Week for week 7.

The 28-year-old Slovenian recorded his second shutout of the season in the Timbers' scoreless draw at Houston Dynamo FC on April 16.

He's recorded 28 saves this season.

The Timbers play host to Real Salt Lake, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at Providence Park.

OSU No. 2 — Oregon State (27-8, 10-5 Pac-12), which was scheduled to play Gonzaga in a two-game series this week, entered play ranked No. 2 in three polls — D1Baseball, USA Today coaches, Perfect Game — behind Tennessee (33-3).

The Beavers are ranked third by Baseball America, behind Tennessee and Oklahoma State.

Gonzaga 13, Beavers 6 — The No. 12 Bulldogs beat No. 2 Oregon State at Goss Stadium in Corvallis.

Justin Boyd had two hits, drove in three runs and stole three bases for Oregon State (27-8), and Wade Meckler and Jake Dukart also had two hits.

The teams play again Tuesday.

Kraken 4, Ottawa 2 — Seattle (25-44-6) won the NHL home game over the Senators (28-41-7). Daniel Sprong opened the scoring and rookie Matty Beniers scored a goal to tie the game 2-2 in the second period. Victor Rask scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and Jared McCann added an insurance goal late in the third period.

