Oregon City, OR

Oregon City library pioneering safety-specialist position

By Raymond Rendleman
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Circulation staff member to be responsible for addressing serious behavioral problems

Oregon City is looking for an "experienced, outgoing and compassionate person" to serve as the public library's first safety specialist.

In requesting the position, Oregon City Library Director Greg Williams took cues from nearby libraries who employ similar positions, such as Multnomah County that added safety officers at some library locations in 2016. Like OC's future hire, Multnomah's safety officers are library staff, not police officers or security guards, although they often have backgrounds in law enforcement.

"The library safety specialist will work out of our circulation division, performing circulation duties with our usual attention to friendly customer service," Williams said. "Our ideal candidate will also have background and experience in safety, security and connecting patrons with services. If we encounter more serious behavioral problems or safety issues in the library, the library safety specialist will be able to use these skills and experience to help deescalate and address these situations."

Oregon City's safety specialist will be a key member of the library staff in helping to enforce the building's behavior policy. Behavioral rules while in the library include things like wear shoes, attend to your personal items and don't eat, violations of which can lead to a temporary exclusion from the building after an initial warning. More serious violations can lead to automatic expulsion of a patron from the library.

When not intervening on library behavioral issues, Oregon City's safety specialist will be expected to share resources to help connect patrons in need with services provided by other departments, local government agencies or social service providers. Williams was also inspired by the success of school resource officers in having someone on staff who is actively engaged in keeping public spaces safe and working to foster a positive environment.

"As our service population continues to grow and change, we want to make sure that we have the necessary staff resources to continue providing a safe and welcoming environment for everyone who walks through our doors," Williams said.

Part of the new library safety specialist's job description includes addressing issues and implementing strategies related to community safety, homelessness and mental health. It makes sense that Oregon City would be potentially pioneering this position if other cities in Clackamas County follow its lead in hiring a safety specialist.

Oregon City's library serves one of the largest areas in the county by population, more than 60,000 people who live and work within the city and in surrounding unincorporated areas. As the county seat, OC is home to the courthouse, public-health clinics and parole offices, as well as DHS, Social Security offices and a homeless service center.

As an employee of the library's circulation division, Oregon City's safety specialist will perform a wide range of duties, from assisting patrons to handling incoming and outgoing library materials.

"Typical circulation staff duties include (but are not limited to) taking shifts at the circulation desk in the lobby, assisting patrons with account questions, issuing new library cards, checking out materials, checking in materials, processing outgoing and incoming holds, preparing and processing daily materials deliveries from the LINCC courier, and sorting and shelving library materials," Williams said.

Oregon City's new safety specialist will be part of a larger staff at the library during the 2021-23 biennium, when the city adopted a budget with a total of 18.25 full-time equivalent employees. By comparison, Oregon City library staff budget had only 15.90 FTE during the 2019-21 biennium.

As with the majority of OC library services, funding for the new position comes primarily from the $0.3974 per $1,000 permanent property-tax rate that approved by voters countywide in November 2008 for the Library District of Clackamas County. Williams didn't request any new funding for this position, and the budget was approved last spring by both the Library Board and City Commission.

The new safety specialist will earn $23.26-$32.07 hourly, and more information about the position can be found by clicking on this link. Applications are due no later than 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.

