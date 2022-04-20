ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Trump plans rally with Nebraska candidate facing numerous sexual misconduct allegations

By Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

Former President Trump plans to appear at a rally for a Nebraska gubernatorial candidate who is reportedly facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations, including one leveled by a Republican state senator.

Trump will speak at the rally on Friday, April 29, alongside Charles Herbster, an “agribusiness executive” and the GOP frontrunner for governor of the Cornhusker state.

Herbster was accused last week of misconduct by eight separate women, according to a report in the Nebraska Observer.

One of them is GOP state Sen. Julie Slama. Herbster allegedly put his hand up her skirt and inappropriately touched her at a Republican event in 2019.

Slama confirmed the incident to the Nebraska paper but refused to discuss it in more detail. The other seven women declined to give their names, citing Herbster’s wealth, power and influence in the state.

“Don’t send your daughters to work for this guy,” one of the victims said, according to the Observer.

Herbster vehemently denies the claims, calling the report a “political hit job.” None of the women have filed police reports.

Herbster is running in a GOP primary against Jim Pillen, who sits on the board of regents for the University of Nebraska, and Theresa Thibadeau.

The two rivals say they believe Slama’s accusation and called on him to drop out of the primary contest.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is stepping down and backs Pillen, also called on Herbster to quit the race.

Trump’s endorsement is a huge boost for Herbster in a state that he won by a 2-1 margin in 2020.

The former president seeks to flex his political muscle by endorsing favored candidates in GOP races from coast to coast. But it remains to be seen if his nod will win the day.

Trump has also faced multiple sexual harassment accusations and is being sued for defamation by E. Jean Carroll , a writer who accused him of raping her. He denies all the claims.

The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
Salon

"Unprecedented and dangerous": Florida GOP gives up power to draw new district maps to Ron DeSantis

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Florida's GOP-controlled Legislature on Monday effectively handed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis control over the process of drawing the state's congressional map for upcoming U.S. House elections, a move that voting rights advocates decried as an "unprecedented and dangerous" abdication of responsibility.
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
