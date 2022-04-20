Trump plans rally with Nebraska candidate facing numerous sexual misconduct allegations

Former President Trump plans to appear at a rally for a Nebraska gubernatorial candidate who is reportedly facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations, including one leveled by a Republican state senator.

Trump will speak at the rally on Friday, April 29, alongside Charles Herbster, an “agribusiness executive” and the GOP frontrunner for governor of the Cornhusker state.

Herbster was accused last week of misconduct by eight separate women, according to a report in the Nebraska Observer.

One of them is GOP state Sen. Julie Slama. Herbster allegedly put his hand up her skirt and inappropriately touched her at a Republican event in 2019.

Slama confirmed the incident to the Nebraska paper but refused to discuss it in more detail. The other seven women declined to give their names, citing Herbster’s wealth, power and influence in the state.

“Don’t send your daughters to work for this guy,” one of the victims said, according to the Observer.

Herbster vehemently denies the claims, calling the report a “political hit job.” None of the women have filed police reports.

Herbster is running in a GOP primary against Jim Pillen, who sits on the board of regents for the University of Nebraska, and Theresa Thibadeau.

The two rivals say they believe Slama’s accusation and called on him to drop out of the primary contest.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is stepping down and backs Pillen, also called on Herbster to quit the race.

Trump’s endorsement is a huge boost for Herbster in a state that he won by a 2-1 margin in 2020.

The former president seeks to flex his political muscle by endorsing favored candidates in GOP races from coast to coast. But it remains to be seen if his nod will win the day.

Trump has also faced multiple sexual harassment accusations and is being sued for defamation by E. Jean Carroll , a writer who accused him of raping her. He denies all the claims.