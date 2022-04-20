Planning for the future of gathering

First it was fall of 2020, but many schools didn’t reopen, and there wasn’t a vaccine yet. Then it was spring of 2021, but that ended up still being way too early. Then it was fall of 2021, but along came the delta variant, then omicron. Then there were vaccine mandates, and backlash against vaccine mandates. But now, more than two years after COVID-19 made remote work commonplace, things are starting to look different. According to the New York Times, only 10% of office workers were still working fully remotely by the end of March 2022. This spring is the season of the Great Reentry.

