ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Planning for the future of gathering

By Lorne Greene
Fast Company
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite COVID concerns, the Consumer Technology Association’s annual gathering for innovators, CES, was held in person. Tech giants like T-Mobile, Amazon, and Meta pulled out at the last minute, but that didn’t stop thousands from heading to Las Vegas to learn about breakthrough technologies. Around the same time, the in-person World Economic Forum annual meeting was replaced with a series of virtual presentations. These days, leaders from every industry are making mighty...

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

This is how managers should plan for the Great Reentry

First it was fall of 2020, but many schools didn’t reopen, and there wasn’t a vaccine yet. Then it was spring of 2021, but that ended up still being way too early. Then it was fall of 2021, but along came the delta variant, then omicron. Then there were vaccine mandates, and backlash against vaccine mandates. But now, more than two years after COVID-19 made remote work commonplace, things are starting to look different. According to the New York Times, only 10% of office workers were still working fully remotely by the end of March 2022. This spring is the season of the Great Reentry.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

What is Web3? The future of the internet, cryptocurrency, and estate planning

The term Web3 is creating quite the buzz lately, especially among those interested in technology, cryptocurrency, and venture capital. Here’s an introduction to what some people are calling the internet of the future. No one really knows what it is yet, but from an estate planning standpoint, I have some predictions.
INTERNET
frommers.com

Travel Influencer Sued for Telling "Increasingly Bold Lies" to Build Her Brand

A travel influencer with more than half a million Instagram followers and more than 207,000 TikTok followers is being sued by the consumer protection group Travelers United over allegations that she told "increasingly bold lies" to amass followers and seduce investors into lucrative sponsorship deals. Cassie De Pecol, a onetime...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Fortune

Remote work is helping Black entrepreneurs break with generational trauma

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Even before remote work became a widely available option for workers as the world navigates a global pandemic, the ability to work anywhere with a laptop and an Internet connection has always been a fascinating part of entrepreneurship.
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Startups.com's Founder Community offers rare peer support for entrepreneurs

Starting a company is hard, and that's why only two out of five startups are profitable. Between facing those odds and building a roster of employees and clients, founders are under immense pressure on a continuous basis. When dealing with problems, most people speak to peers who have similar experiences...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

15 ideas to build brand recognition in a crowded marketplace

When you are just starting out in the market, it may be hard to achieve immediate recognition as the newest player on the field or compete for clients in a crowded space. To pique consumer interest in an oversaturated space, you can study behavior patterns to carve your niche, but it is going to take more than free product samples or trial membership to get consumers to support your brand and stick with you for the long haul.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorne Greene
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Fast Company

Five trends shaping the future of art NFTs

Art is ever-evolving. Tastes and styles change, movements rise and fall, and artists turn to new mediums through which to present their vision. Yet one of the biggest leaps forward in the art world has come with the recent boom in NFTs, which are not only providing new ways for artists to create, but also challenging traditional beliefs and practices around who makes art, how art can be purchased, who owns art, and what form or medium art can take.
VISUAL ART
psychologytoday.com

Rethink Relationships in the Age of Super-Smart Technology

Many of us already feel very comfortable asking Amazon’s Alexa to play a song we like, answer simple questions, or remind us about important events. The COVID-19 pandemic taught us all how fast we can move our human-to-human interactions online and how quickly we can adapt to connecting with our loved ones using technological means. How far can it go from here?
RELATIONSHIPS
Fortune

It’s time to embrace tech’s abundant, less sexy playground: Practical innovation

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The tech world is running out of buzzwords to describe the various disruptions happening in fields from finance and healthcare to rocket science. Existing innovations, such as cryptocurrency and virtual reality, are getting shiny new names, like “Web3” and “metaverse.”
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

5 tricks for navigating uncertainty when you need a creative breakthrough

The 1977 documentary Powers of Ten by designers Ray and Charles Eames is one of the most famous short films ever made. The movie starts at a lakeside picnic. The camera viewpoint is directly overhead and shows a scene one meter wide. The camera zooms out. Every 10 seconds, it reveals a greater view, each one power of 10 wider than the last. First we see the park, then the lake, then the city, the state, the country, and the planet, and so on, until our galaxy is just a speck of light.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Covid#T Mobile#World Economic Forum
Fast Company

Four priorities for chief customer officers in 2022

As we begin a new year, strategy, planning, and goal setting are top of mind for executives. At the same time, the customer landscape has shifted over the past two years, adjusting to the realities of the pandemic. Meetings, onboarding, and processes for retaining customers have changed. And while we may not be back to the old “normal,” there are a few priorities beyond the obvious that will set chief customer officers up for success in 2022.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Okcoin enlists Randi Zuckerberg for an NFT trading platform to empower women in crypto

Okcoin, a San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange and one of the largest such platforms in the world, on Tuesday revealed it will debut a zero-fee, uncapped royalty NFT marketplace. And alongside brand advisor Randi Zuckerberg, the company, which recently committed $1 million to supporting women in crypto, hopes its new venture will empower crypto for all.
MARKETS
Inc.com

How to Shift Your Thinking to Create a Thriving Organization

As leaders, we can get caught up in the daily stressors and problems that come with being in charge. The impact of having a continuous loop of stressors can feel untenable and overwhelming, especially if you don't have a framework to help you effectively deal with the ongoing demands. To better understand how leaders can shift their thinking to lead with ease and create a healthier and thriving organization, I spoke to my friend Susie Moore.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fast Company

How EVs and the Internet of Things are accelerating corporate ESG action

Last October, a major EV manufacturer began offering customers in its new home state of Texas its own brand of auto insurance—with a catch. Rather than pay regular premiums based on standard formulas of age, credit, and gender, policyholders will be assigned a “safety score” based on their actual driving. The car itself will play ombudsman, recording and reporting instances of hard braking and near collisions, with premiums fluctuating accordingly. It’s one of the first examples of how real-time data arriving from the networked Internet of Things (IoT) will not only be repackaged as new features and services, but also shape how consumers use those services.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Amazon
Fast Company

R.I.P. magical kingdom tech culture. What comes next?

For years, tech companies have delighted in parodying one another’s workplace culture in an ever-escalating rivalry of perks. What started with innocent beanbag chairs, office kegs, and foosball tables grew to include on-site Michelin-starred restaurants, laundry facilities, and a boundless cornucopia of infantilizing services designed to create a cocooned office environment employees could be lulled into literally living in.
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
SEATTLE, WA
Inc.com

How the Smartest Entrepreneurs Use Blogs to Grow Their Business

Blogging is one of the oldest forms of communication on the internet, yet is totally misunderstood, misused, and underutilized by businesses. Because of this, it represents an immense opportunity for those who use it properly. To understand what blogging really is, try looking at what a website and what the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy