Netflix have announced a number of major changes to the online TV and film streaming service of late, which have not gone down well with consumers. In January, the company announced that there would be a major price hike to all tiers of the service. While it stated recently that it is considering the addition of a new lower tier complete with adverts for those hardest hit by the increase, it seems the move was all too late for those who had already cancelled their subscriptions. During this financial quarter Netflix reported a net loss of 200,000 subscribers when the company had previously predicted a net gain of 2.5 million.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO