Rock ‘n’ roll has become a nebulous concept in 2022, but of all the flourishing modern rock acts, Dorothy is certainly one of the few worthy of the label. Singer Dorothy Martin and her eponymous rock group will return to North Texas for a performance at the Granada Theater on Sunday, March 27. Up to this point, they have been among a crop of acts such as Halestorm, Greta Van Fleet and Highly Suspect that preserve the seemingly fading sound of contemporary and classic rock, all the while constantly fielding variations of the dreaded question, “Is rock dead?”

DALLAS, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO