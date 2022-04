Minneapolis-based Allina Health has named Jill Ostrem president of two hospitals, Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minn., and United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. In her new role she will provide executive leadership for the two hospital operations, facilities management, patient experience initiatives, workforce development and strategic planning. She has more than 25 years experience in managing hospitals and clinics.

