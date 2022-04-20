ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

6 ways to make farm safety a priority this spring

By Lisa Foust Prater
Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the spring planting season, farmers often rush to get into the fields, where they work extremely long hours. Here are some tips for keeping everyone safe. “When you spend a lot of time working, you become fatigued; when you are fatigued, you make poor decisions about your safety,” says Charles...

www.agriculture.com

The Daily Record

Wayne County Farm Bureau hosts safety series

Wayne County Farm Bureau hosted “Gases on the Farm” the first session in its new Safety Series on March 17 at Orrson Custom Farming in Apple Creek. More than 120 farmers attended to learn about gases on the arm and monitoring options that are affordable and easy to use. Did you know that manure gases can be fatal even around open pits? Risks vary with level of agitation, wind speed, humidity and other factors.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
Agriculture Online

How dairy cow monitoring systems benefit the bottom line

Dairy cow monitoring is serious business at Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy in Kewaunee, Wisconsin. The 6,250 milking cows at one of the two farms are outfitted with a monitoring collar as soon as they reach the farm and carry that monitor throughout their time on the farm. These monitors collect data 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing invaluable information that helps the farm better manage the herd.
KEWAUNEE, WI
CBS News

Why egg prices are soaring

The war in Ukraine, a major grain producer, and drought conditions in the U.S. have pushed wheat and corn prices up significantly, driving up the price of eggs 56%. Last year, the national average of a dozen large white eggs was $1.60, according to the Department of Agriculture. Now, it's $2.50.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

140 Acre farm, cattle, equipment, and misc.

Pick up for Online bidders Tuesday April 5th from Noon until 6:00PM. Real Estate Terms: 10% down sale day. Balance due at closing in 60 days. 10% buyer premium will be added to determine final contract price. Joe R. Pyle, Broker. Exceptional Herd of Registered Angus Cattle. Approx 45 Cow...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

The farm manager's management

Not all landowners live near the ground they own and hire farm managers to oversee all aspects of managing the property. Some hire and work with farm managers directly, others go through a management company to keep all parties up to date on the farm’s interests. The manager’s actions can affect long-term sustainable production and future income.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine 2022 spring grain sowing 20.7% complete - ministry

KYIV, April 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has sown 1.54 million hectares of spring grains as of April 21, or 20.7% of the expected area, the agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. The data showed that farmers had sown 164,400 hectares of spring wheat, 802,200 hectares of spring barley, 107,200 hectares...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to April 18

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French soft wheat, winter barley, durum wheat, and spring barley, and grain maize sowing progress, covering week 15 ending April 18. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 15 average in France 0 1 8 87 4 Week 14 2022 0 1 7 89 3 Week 15 2021 0 2 13 81 4 WINTER BARLEY Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 15 average in France 0 2 11 84 3 Week 14 2022 0 2 11 85 2 Week 15 2021 0 4 15 78 3 SPRING BARLEY Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 15 average in France 0 1 7 91 1 Week 14 2022 0 1 6 91 1 Week 15 2021 0 2 11 85 2 DURUM Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 15 average in France 0 2 15 81 2 Week 14 2022 0 1 15 82 2 Week 15 2021 0 3 20 75 2 GRAIN MAIZE SOWING Percent sown Week 15 average in France 32 Week 14 2022 8 Week 15 2021 37 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)
AGRICULTURE
Outsider.com

American Farmers May Face Billions in Losses Due to Dry Weather Conditions: Report

This year many farmers are fighting against dry weather. More than half of the United States has been affected by some level of drought. Even in places that are getting precipitation, it’s too wet and too cold to do much of anything. So, as the summer approaches and April continues to deliver strange weather to the states, folks should be ready for increasing prices, again.
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

80 Acres in 4 parcels, horses, holsteins, farm equipment, and misc.

80 ACRE FARM IN 4 PARCELS. FOR MORE INFO, CONTACT VERN YODER 330-466-0520. 9 HORSES-8 BELGIANS-1 STANDARDBRED: 4 yr. Old grade mare – Korrey’s Captain granddaughter sells open, 2 yr. old grade 1/2 pulling bred mare by Boggs Creek Rocky- 1/4 Morgan sells open,yearling filly a Korry Captain granddaughter -2 yearlings are 1/2 Sisters – yearling filly by a son of CD. Rock- she is a 1/2 sister to the 2 yr. old, 11 yr. old reg. mare sells open, 9 & 14 yr. old reg. geldings, 2 yr. old grade pulling bred Stallion, 15 yr. old Standardbred gelding.
AGRICULTURE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Farm offers cow-hugging therapy as a way to cope

He's one of those therapists who doesn't say much, really. No probing questions about one's mood or concerns. But his body was warm and soft, and his stomach churned with a calming, rhythmic rumble. As Chico lay chewing his cud, a visitor could kneel next to him, hugging or petting...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Analyst raises Ukraine 2022/23 grain harvest, export forecast

KYIV, April 23 (Reuters) - Analyst APK-Inform on Saturday raised its forecasts for Ukraine's 2022/23 grain crop and exports due to a better than expected winter harvest. The consultancy said in a statement that Ukraine could harvest 41.4 million tonnes of grain in 2022, including almost 17 million tonnes of wheat and 18.5 million tonnes of corn.
AGRICULTURE
KUTV

How John Deere is supporting modern farmers

KUTV — Farmers and ranchers are employing technology and innovation to feed the world. Smart technology in John Deere equipment helps farmers produce more with less, creating more successful crops while having a smaller impact on the land and environment. Chad Passman, Public & Industry Relations Manager at John...
AGRICULTURE

