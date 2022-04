If you’ve never visited any of the indoor markets around Dallas, also known as bazaars, you are sadly missing out on a major hub of Hispanic culture. These markets can be found in various parts of the city in large one-story buildings that hold many small vendor booths selling everything from Mexican soccer jerseys to those massive "mangonadas" you keep seeing on TikTok. Most bazaars are open on weekends only and their most frequent visitors are Latin families who come to surround themselves with the Mexican music bouncing off the walls and the smell of classic antojitos (snacks) and traditional dishes from the numerous restaurants. But all are welcome to explore and it’s about time everyone got in on the excitement. Regardless of which bazaar you find yourself in, come hungry, bring cash and be ready to have mucha diversión. (Fun!)

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO