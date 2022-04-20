ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A$AP Rocky Arrested At LAX

By Paul “Big Homie” Duong
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s my fucking problem. A$AP Rocky was detained upon his arrival at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday morning (April 20). NBC News reports the rapper, born Rakim Mayers, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in connection of a...

Indy100

A$AP Rocky posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to get out of jail

A$AP Rocky has posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to be released from jail following his arrest in connection with a November shooting in California.The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was returning from a vacation to Barbados with his girlfriend, beauty and fashion mogul Rihanna, when he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (20 April).According to a booking report from a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Mayers was booked into jail at 12:42pm local time. Alan Jackson, Mayers' lawyer, also confirmed that his client had been arrested....
Elle

How Rihanna Is Feeling After Boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s Arrest

This morning, A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport for assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a November 2021 shooting. A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how his girlfriend Rihanna, who is in the third trimester of pregnancy, is doing given this turn of events. It’s a shock—and certainly not what Rihanna wanted to deal with shortly before giving birth.
Elle

Rihanna Was Reportedly ‘Shocked’ and Blindsided Watching A$AP Rocky Get Arrested

New details have come out around the circumstances of A$AP Rocky’s arrest yesterday at LAX Airport, and how Rihanna was present and blindsided by it. TMZ reports that Rihanna was “shocked” watching her boyfriend get arrested after they landed on their private jet back from Barbados, where they had been vacationing. Rihanna is in the third trimester of her first pregnancy.
