ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, UT

Authorities: Man armed with AR15 shot by deputies after stealing car, high-speed chase near Idaho-Utah border

By By Herald Journal staff LOGAN, Utah — A man who reportedly robbed a home with an AR15 rifle was shot after a car chase with Cache County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday near the Idaho-Utah border and was transported to Logan Regional Hospital, where his condition is unknown.
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492t11_0fEtGVDk00

In a press release issued after the incident, Sheriff Chad Jensen reported the shooting occurred in Paradise but offered no details about how many officers fired weapons and whether the suspect brandished or fired the gun used in the alleged robbery.

The press release said the man broke into a home in Wellsville and at gunpoint demanded the keys to a car from the homeowners. Whether or not the suspect knew the home’s occupants was not revealed in sheriff’s statement.

After he fled the home in a stolen van, the residents phoned 911 to report the robbery.

Jensen said the stolen van was located by the deputies, who attempted a traffic stop, then a high-speed chase ensued. The chase went from Wellsville through Nibley and ended in Paradise with an officer-involved shooting.

The sheriff contacted the Cache County Attorney’s Office to conduct an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting, acting as the Northern Utah Critical Incident Team.

The shooting occurred near a church in Providence at 9400 South 100 East. A staging area was set up at the church to gather evidence.

No further details were released Tuesday evening.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
KXRM

Suspect arrested after found slumped over in stolen car

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man accused of stealing a car has been apprehended after officers found him sitting inside the stolen vehicle. On Wednesday, April 13 at approximately 11:25 a.m., Pueblo police were sent to the 0-100 block of Club Manor Drive, which is near Parker Pools & Spas Inc, on a recovered stolen car. […]
PUEBLO, CO
Idaho State Journal

Man arrested for reportedly beating children and their mother at local motel

A Iowa man has been charged in Idaho Falls after he reportedly beat two children and their mother at a motel in March. A probable cause affidavit stated John Richard Wiles grabbed a 6-year-old boy by the neck and began hitting him, then hit the child’s mother when she tried to stop him. He also reportedly hit her 10-year-old son. Police were called to the motel after neighbors complained they...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nibley, UT
Wellsville, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Paradise, UT
City
Providence, UT
State
Idaho State
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Wellsville, UT
KXRM

Shooting suspect turns himself into Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo. — Following a two-month extensive investigation, CIS detectives, in coordination with the Crimes Against Persons Unit and High-Tech Crimes, an arrest warrant was obtained for Dante Williams forthe shooting that occurred on January 15, 2022, in the parking lot of Classic Q’s Bar. On Wednesday, March 23, Dante Williams turned himself into the […]
PUEBLO, CO
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Car Chase
Idaho State Journal

SWAT team deployed after fugitives try to hide inside local business

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies located two wanted suspects overnight after being found hiding inside a commercial business unit. Deputies were made aware that 37 year old Scott Robert Hensley had been staying inside a commercial building in the 2000 N. block of Deborah Dr. Hensley was wanted on two Felony Warrants for Failure to Appear at hearings tied to charges of Grand Theft and Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and information provided to Deputies indicated he was possibly armed. ...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
ValleyCentral

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ARANSAS PASS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Two local residents charged with felony drug possession following separate incidents

POCATELLO — Two Pocatello residents were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following separate incidents in the Gate City, according to police and court records. Christopher Jeffrey Day, 29, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, and a felony enhancement for being a persistent violator after police and his probation officer found drugs in his room during a home-check, according to Pocatello police reports the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. ...
POCATELLO, ID
KIRO 7 Seattle

Homeowner finds large bag of meth in front yard

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A homeowner called Lynnwood police after he found a strange package in his front yard Tuesday that turned out to be a bag of drugs. The man at the home in the 3300 block of 177th Place South told police that when he got home, he saw what he described as a “bag of crystals” wrapped in plastic sitting in his front yard.
LYNNWOOD, WA
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy