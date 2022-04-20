Authorities: Man armed with AR15 shot by deputies after stealing car, high-speed chase near Idaho-Utah border

In a press release issued after the incident, Sheriff Chad Jensen reported the shooting occurred in Paradise but offered no details about how many officers fired weapons and whether the suspect brandished or fired the gun used in the alleged robbery.

The press release said the man broke into a home in Wellsville and at gunpoint demanded the keys to a car from the homeowners. Whether or not the suspect knew the home’s occupants was not revealed in sheriff’s statement.

After he fled the home in a stolen van, the residents phoned 911 to report the robbery.

Jensen said the stolen van was located by the deputies, who attempted a traffic stop, then a high-speed chase ensued. The chase went from Wellsville through Nibley and ended in Paradise with an officer-involved shooting.

The sheriff contacted the Cache County Attorney’s Office to conduct an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting, acting as the Northern Utah Critical Incident Team.

The shooting occurred near a church in Providence at 9400 South 100 East. A staging area was set up at the church to gather evidence.

No further details were released Tuesday evening.