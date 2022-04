SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s a possibility of three big projects in Caddo Parish with the Department of Transportation and Development. The number one priority is to install flashing yellow arrow signals throughout the parish. The second is to patch roads on LA 538 between U.S. 1 and LA 1, that’s near the Mooringsport and Oil City area. The last project is to add left turning lanes on LA 1 and Regal Drive in the Youree Drive area.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO