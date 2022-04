MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Victor Thomas “Tom” Berry, 92, of Marietta, OH passed away April 13, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Tom was born in Fairmont, West Virginia to Chester A. Berry and Maud Shaw Berry. He is probably doing some “project” he and his brothers have deemed necessary to get done around one of their mansions in heaven. His brothers were: Wesley, Bert, and Harry. Watching with amused interest would be his sisters: Anna Lee, Mary Elizabeth, and Willa.

