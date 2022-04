Briana Tomack’s phone was ringing nonstop Wednesday during her workday as president of the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce. Many fellow Steelers fans were calling her to celebrate the good news that the NFL team will be back in town this summer. The Steelers announced they will be returning to hold their training camp at Saint Vincent College near Latrobe, after a pandemic-driven two-year break in that tradition.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO