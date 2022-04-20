ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, NC

The Diviners presented by Imagine Youth Theater May 1

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Malcolm Blue Farm, 1177 Bethesda Rd., Aberdeen. Tickets: https://taylordance.org/the-diviners-tickets/ and at the gate. (Sold through TicketMeSandhills) Join Imagine Youth...

Sheridan Media

BHS Theater Company to Present Spring Play Next Week

The Buffalo High School Theater Company will perform their spring play Into the Woods at the Buffalo High School Auditorium in two shows next week. According to Wikipedia, Into the Woods “is a musical with music and lyrics written by Stephen Sondheim. The story intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm fairytales, exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and quests. The musical is tied together by a story involving a childless baker and his wife and their quest to begin a family, their interaction with a witch who has placed a curse on them, and their interaction with other storybook characters during their journey.”
BUFFALO, WY
WOWK 13 News

Community college presents play to raise funds for upgraded theater

MOUNT GAY, WV (WOWK) — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is producing a play for the first time in 15 years to help improve its 35-year-old theater. Starting Thursday, the award-winning play “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” will show for four days in the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center on Southern’s Logan […]
LOGAN, WV
WRAL News

Fayetteville Dogwood Festival returns with free concerts, fireworks

Fayetteville, N.C. — After an scaled down celebration last year due to COVID concerts, the Fayetteville Dogwood Festival is back this weekend for its 40th annual event. The festival kicked off Thursday with the Cork & Fork food and wine event. The fun continues Friday with a free concert tonight from Hoobastank and Marcy Playground followed by fireworks. Another free concert is planned Saturday night featuring country stars Dillon Carmichael, Kameron Marlowe and Tyler Farr.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Power 95.9

Texarkana Community Fish and Chicken Fry April 21

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
HOPE, AR
Daily Record

Cañon City Middle School Falcon Theater to present play Friday, Saturday

The Cañon City Middle School Falcon Theater will present its first play since the invasion of COVID-19 inside its new auditorium, located at 1215 Main St., on Friday and Saturday nights. The doors will open just before the 7 p.m. performances and entry is $5 but children two and under are free. They ask that guests enter door No. 3.
CANON CITY, CO
Idaho State Journal

Belnap family to host music night fundraiser for Marsh Valley High School

Whether it’s on a basketball court, a football field, a baseball diamond or a theater stage, members of the Belnap family are top performers in the Marsh Valley community. The Belnaps are known for both their athletic talent and their skills as singers, musicians and dancers. The Belnaps are scheduled to perform a concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the Marsh Valley Performing Arts Center to raise funds for the...
POCATELLO, ID
KBTX.com

Free Music Friday: Reagan Quinn

‘Missing In The Brazos Valley Day’ declared by local leaders Friday. The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team. Free Music Friday: Reagan Quinn. Updated: 6 hours ago. In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as...
MUSIC
The Herald News

'The HeART of the Story' illustration exhibit and kids' event slated at the Narrows April 30

FALL RIVER — The BayCoast Bank Gallery at the Narrows Center for the Arts is featuring "The HeART of the Story: Illustrated Adventures of Creatures Real and Imagined," a celebration of the art of children’s illustration. Three local artists, Linda Bourke, Nancy Cote and Thea Ernest, explore the ways in which illustration illuminates a story, imbuing it with heart, humor, and humanity.
FALL RIVER, MA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Scottie Pippen Book Signing | Arboretum Tree Planting Initiative | Two Brothers Celebrates 25 Years

Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen will be coming to Naperville for a book signing and photo op event. On May 2 at 7 p.m., the two-time Olympic gold medalist and NBA Hall of Famer will be at Anderson’s Bookshop at 123 West Jefferson Avenue. Pippen is promoting his new memoir, Unguarded. Registration information for the event can be found on the Anderson’s Bookshop website. Space is limited, and ticket holders will be lined up according to the number on their tickets.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Power 102.9 NoCo

Want to Do Yoga at Red Rocks? Tickets Are on Sale Now

If you've ever wanted to do yoga at a concert venue, now is your chance. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre has announced the 2022 schedule for Yoga on the Rocks, an annual series that allows guests to hone their practice on the bleachers of the famous landmark. According to a...
WORKOUTS
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Design a Perfect Summer with Half-Day Camps

Putting together a summer camp schedule can feel like a giant game of “would you rather.” Would you rather play sports or write a book? Would you rather learn to cook or design a video game? Would you rather sing a cappella or go fishing? Parents and kids may have conflicting ideas of what makes […]
LIFESTYLE
HeySoCal

The ‘Sweet’ Alice Easter Giveaway is underway

“Sweet” Alice Harris and her nonprofit organization Parents of Watts Inc. will be giving away Easter dresses for girls and five-piece suits for boys at an event on Saturday. Hundreds of students in the third-through-fifth grades at seven elementary schools in the Watts community will be eligible to receive...
CHARITIES

