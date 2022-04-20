ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, NC

Celtic Legends presented by Gary Taylor Dance June 4-5

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwens Auditorium, BPAC, Sandhills Community College, 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374. Tickets: https://taylordance.org/dance/ensemble-dance/spring-performance/. Legends of the Isle of...

