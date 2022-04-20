ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASAP Rocky Arrested in Connection to 2021 Shooting – Report

By C. Vernon Coleman II
 1 day ago
A$AP Rocky has reportedly been arrested in connection to a 2021 shooting incident. The Harlem, N.Y. rapper, born Rakim Mayers, was reportedly taken into custody on Wednesday morning (April 20) at Los Angeles International Airport, according to NBC News. A$AP Rocky was returning on a private flight from a vacation in...

