Obituary for Danny Henry Gwyn

Danny Bruce Childers (81) passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022 at his home in Booneville. He was a member of Blackland Methodist Church, the Masons and the Shriners. He was the former tax collector/assessor. Prior to being a politician, he ran a bread truck route and later was a salesmen for the bread route. He was also a used car dealer and a man of many talents. He enjoyed trading trucks, collecting guns and watching basketball. Services are 2 pm Sunday, March 27, 2022 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Tommy Comer and Bro. Trey Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in the Jumpertown Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-2 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Danny is survived by his daughters, Cherry Eaton (Joe) of Booneville, Robin Vancher (Larry) of Belmont and Dana Bullard (Chad) of Starkville; his brother, Larry Childers of Corinth; his sister, Carra Jo Blythe of Iuka; his grandchildren, Daniel Brenon Eaton (Mandy) of Booneville, Drew Aaron Eaton (Carrie) of Memphis, Jessie Bivens (Kenny) of Bells, TN, Alexander Fancher (Courtney) of Tishomingo, Harrison Fancher (Madison) of Belmont and Carli Sparks (Isaac) of Starkville and his great-grandchildren, Mara Kate, Marshall, Easton, Whitton, Bailey, James, Sally, Fran and Dani Lou. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edna and Atkins Childers; his wife, Betty Moore Childers; his brother, Billie Childers; his sister, Moann Hughes and his infant son, Christopher Bruce Childers. Pallbearers are; Raiford Carter, Jimmy Moore, Berry Moore, Tommy Comer, Wayne Sappington and Dan Gardner. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

BOONEVILLE, MS ・ 25 DAYS AGO