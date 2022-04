The National Trust is urging people to take full advantage of the short spring blossom season to lift their spirits.The fleeting spectacle, which sees trees like blackthorn, wild cherry blossom and crab apple burst into flower between March to May, is often documented on social media through the hashtag #BlossomWatch.The conservation charity is marking Blossom Watch Day on Saturday 23 April for the second year running to help people in the UK appreciate the beauty of this season.According to the National Trust, spring blossoms create vital habitats for birds, bees and badgers by providing shelter and food.Bees use the blossoming...

