How does Agiye Hall affect the wide receiver room at Texas?

By Tarik D. LaCour
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Former five-star wide receiver Agiye Hall is now a Texas Longhorn.

Despite arriving at the University of Alabama with a great deal of fanfare and showing flashes in the spring game and the national championship as a true freshman, the situation did not work out for Hall at Alabama.

After entering the transfer portal, he decided to follow his lead recruiters, Jeff Banks and Steve Sarkisian, to the Forty Acres.

One man’s loss is another man’s gain.

Hall has what Sarkisian loves in wide receivers: elite speed, a large catch radius and the ability to separate from defenders, jump out of the gym and take it to the house at any time. Only Xavier Worthy had that home run ability last season. Worthy, Hall, newcomer Brennen Thompson and potentially Isaiah Neyor possess it.

There is only one ball, though. Star running back Bijan Robinson will still be the focal part of the offense, as Sarkisian is a run-first coach. Worthy is still the go-to receiver. Where does Hall fit in?

Hall will likely challenge Neyor for the starting outside receiver spot, though if Jordan Whittington gets hurt he may slide inside. Hall has been in a similar offense, so he will not have as steep a learning curve, and as far as tools he may have the best set on the team, though he is still raw.

Hall did not transfer to sit. Whittington and Neyor, look out.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

