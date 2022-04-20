ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Cause of Downtown Twin Falls Fire Undetermined

By Benito Baeza
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-State investigators said the cause of a fire that destroyed a downtown Twin Falls building last week is undetermined. According to the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office, the investigation into the fire that gutted...

