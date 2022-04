Things aren’t looking good for the Denver Nuggets after their third straight loss to the Golden State Warriors in their first-round series of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Even a return home wasn’t enough to get the Nuggets back into the winning column, and they are now staring elimination in the face against a Warriors team that’s trying to stake its claim as the new championship favorite.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO