ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Burlington, IA

Man Says Mistake Led To $1 Million Lottery Win

By Scripps National Desk
Simplemost
Simplemost
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZHzRD_0fEssocE00
Adobe

A man who recently won a $1 million jackpot said he got a lucky break when a ticket-printing error caused his numbers not to be on the same ticket.

Josh Buster, a 40-year-old prep chef in West Burlington, Iowa, won $1 million by picking five numbers in the April 15 Mega Millions drawing. Buster told the Iowa Lottery that he wanted to play five easy-pick plays, but only one was printed on the ticket.

The clerk ended up putting the other four plays on another ticket.

“Josh said he thinks that having two tickets changed the numbers he would have received if all the plays had been printed at once,” the Iowa Lottery said. “Whatever the reason, he’s thankful for the win, saying it will take away a lot of the stress in his life.”

Buster said he’ll likely use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on his mother’s house, then he’ll put the rest away for retirement.

While Buster won $1 million for picking all five white balls, a winning ticket worth $20 million was sold in Tennessee. That ticket had all five white-ball numbers and the correct gold Mega Ball.

By Justin Boggs, Scripps National.

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Woman with bad headache goes for Tylenol, ends up winning big in Virginia lottery

A bad headache is being credited with winning one Virginia woman a six-figure prize in the Virginia Lottery. Dakota McNeill of Hampton says the pain was so intense, she called in sick for work and headed for the Newport News Food Mart for a bottle of Tylenol, according to a March 24 news release. Newport News is just west of Hampton on the Virginia coast.
LOTTERY
UPI News

Maryland man celebrates two lottery wins in 24 hours

March 31 (UPI) -- An Easton, Md., resident won $400, then $50,000, from Pick 5 Lotto tickets in 24 hours. The 79-year-old winner won the $400 first and said that people treat their lottery bets "like a relationship," and said, "You gotta be serious about your plays." He said he...
EASTON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
West Burlington, IA
State
Tennessee State
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
WNEM

One week left to claim $150K Powerball prize

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - There’s only one week left for the winner of a $150,000 Powerball prize to claim their big pile of cash. The winning ticket was sold at Pine Knob Wine Shoppe in Clarkston on April 24, 2021. The winning numbers were 22-36-48-59-61 and the Powerball was 22.
MICHIGAN STATE
KSN News

Check your home, your car – $1M ticket set to expire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone in Kansas could be the winner of $1 million and not know it. And time is running out for them to claim the prize. The Kansas Lottery says that a Mega Millions ticket that someone bought in south-central Kansas last year is worth $1 million, but it is going to […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Iowa Lottery#Scripps National
The Bergen Record

Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, April 13, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $302 million with a cash option of $187 million, according to the Powerball website. The jackpot was last won back in February when a Connecticut lottery player won $183.5 million. There are now three...
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic man claims second big lottery prize in two years

CLIVE, Iowa — A southwest Iowa man has now won two big lottery prizes in two years. On Friday, Delbert Littleton of Atlantic claimed the first of eight top prizes of $100,000 available in the “Power 10X” scratch game. In June 2020, he had won a prize of $25,000 a year for life in the Lucky for Life lotto game, and chose to receive his winnings in the lump-sum option of $390,000.
ATLANTIC, IA
country1037fm.com

A Nash County Woman Took Home A Massive Lottery Win For A Second Time!

Already the winner of a Cash 5 jackpot, Judy Marshburn of Spring Hope found herself back in the winner’s circle Wednesday, this time collecting the first $700,000 top prize in a new scratch-off game. According to the North Carolina Lottery website, Marshburn didn’t just win this one day. She...
SPRING HOPE, NC
WHAS 11

No, you didn't win the $352.5 million Powerball jackpot Monday

Powerball kicked off its 30th birthday week Monday night with a $352.5 million jackpot, the second-largest for the game this year. The estimated cash payout was roughly $210 million. The winning numbers were: 8-33-55-59-62 and the Powerball was 18. The Power Play was 2x. Nobody drew all six winning numbers,...
LOTTERY
99.9 KTDY

Single Ticket Claims $106 Million in Mega Millions Drawing

People often languish in the idea of waking up to find that their life has been changed by a huge monetary windfall that happened while they slept. Most of us call that dreaming. But for at least one player in last night's Mega Millions multi-state lottery game that dream has come true. That is if you count adding $106 million dollars to your personal net worth a financial windfall.
LOUISIANA STATE
Simplemost

Simplemost

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy