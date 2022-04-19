SHERIFF: Mich. man WANTED for rape & animal killing; considered armed and dangerous

Authorities are searching for a trio they say robbed a 71-year-old man at gunpoint in Highland.The robbery happened Wednesday at about noon in the 26600 block of 9th Street in Highland, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's officials. The man told deputies he had been approached by three males who pointed a gun at him, took all his wallet, and ran away.The man was not hurt, and called 911 himself.Authorities gave very little information about the three suspects, but did release images captured from surveillance video of the trio running from the scene. One of the suspects wore dark pants with a possible white patterned stripe down the side, the second wore an Adidas jacket with three white stripes down the sleeves, while the third wore a red hoodie with writing on the front, light-colored jeans, and black and red shoes.Anyone with information about the suspects can call the Highland Police Department at (909) 425-9793.

HIGHLAND, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO