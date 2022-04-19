ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

SHERIFF: Mich. man WANTED for rape & animal killing; considered armed and dangerous

By CALEB HOLLOWAY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLINT, Mich. (WEYI) — Police are looking for a man wanted on several counts for allegedly assaulting a woman and killing her dog. DO NOT APPROACH HIM. If seen call 911 immediately. If you believe you are a victim of domestic violence you can call the YWCA of...

