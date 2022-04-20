ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody Rhodes Denies Rumor About His Return To WWE

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCody Rhodes has been a very hot topic in the world of wrestling ever since he confirmed his departure from AEW, and he made his big return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 earlier this month. In the weeks leading up to his return it was rumored that he...

wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Still Wants Match Against Retired WWE Star

As a guest on the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin, Cody Rhodes spoke about his return to WWE. After his WWE return, Rhodes participated in a media scrum the next day in which he revealed a meeting he had with Triple H prior to his WrestleMania 38 entrance. Cody continued to talk about that interaction with Satin, highlighting how that moment won’t feel real until he and Triple H have a match.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Big Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE Raw, Tag Team Breaks Up

They say that anything can happen when you watch Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw Sasha Banks and Naomi put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately for Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan they weren’t able to capture...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Reportedly Want Two Former Stars Back Following Their Success in AEW

FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood departed from WWE in 2020 citing frustrations with how the company was utilizing its tag team division. Since then they've found plenty of success in independent promotions and are currently on a white-hot run in AEW, winning both the ROH and AAA World Tag Team Championships while putting on outstanding matches with The Young Bucks, The Briscoe Brothers and CM Punk & Jon Moxley over the past few months. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE officials have taken notice.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – New Champion Crowned, Cody Rhodes Vs. Kevin Owens, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package showing the words between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on last week’s show, to hype their WrestleMania Backlash match. We’re now live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who is replacing Corey Graves again this week as Graves is on his honeymoon with Carmella.
BUFFALO, NY
State
Texas State
stillrealtous.com

Veteran Wrestler Reportedly Done With WWE

A number of wrestlers have parted ways with WWE over the last few years, and now it seems that another name is gone. Fightful Select reports that Kushida is done with the company. It’s being reported that his deal expired, but it’s not clear if WWE offered him a new one. At least one person believed that it was a “budget cut release.”
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Road Dogg Calls Current WWE Star The “Best TV Wrestler In The World”

The WWE roster is currently loaded with talent from top to bottom from up and comers to veterans. One name who has had a consistent presence on WWE programming for decades is Randy Orton, and the wrestling world is still talking about Orton’s work on a weekly basis. This...
WWE
Wrestling World

Raw: The Street Profits triumphed

United States Championship Match: Finn Bálor (c) vs Theory This challenge did not surprise anyone, we all knew that sooner or later Theory would have its chance for a secondary title, at least for now, given that the situation around the maximum one is quite complicated. Mr. McMahon's protege...
WWE
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
Cody Rhodes
Seth Rollins
wrestlingrumors.net

Possible Reason Bray Wyatt Has Not Come To AEW

There’s a reason for that. AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works and a lot of that is due to the company allowing several new wrestlers a chance to appear on the big stage. Some of them might have been around before but now they have a chance to work somewhere other than WWE. Not every former WWE star comes to AEW though and now we know why that is the case with one of them.
WWE
Wrestling World

Brian Cage on the AEW contract: I had big problems

Brian Cage is a big wrestling star and his popularity is growing. By coming to AEW, he showed his quality.Many pointed out that he signed a contract with AEW in January 2020, and he has now officially described everything: “A lot of people wanted me, a lot of people were interested in me,” Cage said for Insight with Chris Van Vliet, as quoted by wrestlinginc.
WWE
ComicBook

Cody Rhodes Has Wrestling Fans Thinking He'll Revive the WWE 'Winged Eagle' Championship

Cody Rhodes has made it clear that his main goal in his second run with WWE is to finally become WWE Champion and honor his father's legacy. That title currently belongs to Roman Reigns, who unified it with the Universal Championship back at WrestleMania 38. One thing fans are hoping to see if and when Rhodes win the title is a revival of the classic Winged Eagle WWF Championship design used the 80s and 90s. Rhodes previously revived the golden-era version of the Intercontinental Championship belt, a revival that stuck around until the latest design was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Update On Kushida’s Future Following WWE Exit

The belief within WWE is that Kushida is going to be returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling at some stage in June, following his WWE departure, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. It was reported earlier this week by Fightful Select that Kushida had...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Releases 4:20 Shirt For RK-Bro, Randy Orton Reacts

RK-Bro have been on a roll as of late, and now the Raw Tag Team Champions have a new limited edition 4:20 short available on WWE Shop. The shirt which reads “Rk-bro 4:20” on the front and, “says I just smoked your ass,” on the back can be seen below.
WWE
411mania.com

Adam Cole & Jay White Interrupt AEW x NJPW Announcement On Dynamite, Tony Khan Reacts

Tony Khan’s big announcement on this week’s AEW Dynamite of an AEW x NJPW show was interrupted by Jay White & Adam Cole, leading Khan to react after. As noted, Khan and NJPW president Takami Ohbari announced a joint PPV for June 23rd and the segment saw Adam Cole interrupt to reveal the details himself. Jay White then interrupted soon after and said that the joint show is all about The Undisputed Elite and The Bullet Club.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Dustin Rhodes Thanks CM Punk And Fans Following AEW Dynamite Match

Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter today to thank CM Punk for their match on last night’s AEW Dynamite from Pittsburgh. Dynamite saw Punk defeat Rhodes in singles action as the opener. Rhodes thanked fans for their continued support, and then thanked Punk and said it was his honor to lock up.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cinema Blend

Why Bray Wyatt Reportedly Hasn't Found His Way Back To WWE Or Signed With AEW Yet

At present, Cody Rhodes is reveling in his triumphant return to WWE, and former organization stars like Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson continue to thrive with their careers over at AEW. All the while, it’s easy to forget that one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling industry remains a free agent. Windham Rotunda, commonly known as Bray Wyatt, hasn’t been in the ring in quite some time. The situation might be confusing to some fans, considering that he left World Wrestling Entertainment as one of the top stars in the business. There's been plenty of speculation since and, now, we may know why Wyatt hasn’t been signed by another organization.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Tony Khan’s Major Announcement Revealed

For weeks now Tony Khan has been hyping up a huge announcement for AEW, and there’s been a lot of speculation on what the announcement could be. This week Tony Khan appeared on AEW Dynamite where he made his way out to the stage then he introduced the President of New Japan Pro Wrestling.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Cody Rhodes out to prove he’s 'best wrestler in the world'

The Undisputed Universal Title is the top prize in all of WWE — and Cody Rhodes wants to have it in his possession to prove he’s the best. On the latest "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" podcast, Rhodes opened-up about his decision to shock the wrestling world this month by making a surprise return at WrestleMania after six years away.
NFL
Wrestling World

Tony Khan on potential new names in AEW and ROH

My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox had an interesting guest Tony Khan. One of the topics was CM Punk and ROH “That was awesome, that was awesome to sit there with Punk and have that moment with him,” he said, as quoted by wrestlinginc. “It meant a...
