Agriculture

Brazil's sugarcane area fell 3.5% last season as soy, corn grow

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

April 20 (Reuters) - Farmers in Brazil switched 300,000 hectares of agricultural land from sugarcane to mostly soybeans and corn in the 2021/22 season that ended in March in the world's largest sugar producer, as competition for land increased due to high prices for grains. According to a report...

www.agriculture.com

BBC

Dairy giant Arla warns of supply issues unless farmers paid more

The UK's largest dairy has warned milk supplies could be under threat unless its farmers are paid more. The managing director of Arla Foods said costs are increasing at rates never seen before and that farmers can no longer cover their expenses. "Because of the recent crisis, feed, fuel and...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans gain on demand hopes while wheat falls further

SINGAPORE/PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Thursday, holding on to gains made in recent sessions, as expectations of higher demand for U.S. supplies underpinned the market. Wheat lost more ground, while corn also eased. "Unlike grains, oilseed prices have gained materially over the past couple...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 14-16 cents, soy down 7-9 cents, corn down 2-4 cents

CHICAGO, March 24 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 14 to 16 cents per bushel * Wheat fell overnight, marking its third session lower as traders take profit ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's annual prospective planting report due on March 31, while beneficial rainfall across the U.S. plains aids U.S. winter wheat crops. * The most-active wheat contract fell below its 20-day moving average overnight. * U.S. exporters sold 155,700 tonnes of wheat for the 2021/2022 marketing year during the week ended March 17, down 51% compared to the prior 4-week average, the USDA said, near the low end of analyst estimates. * Egypt is in talks with Argentina, India, France and the United States for future wheat imports, but is in no rush to buy at the moment, the supply minister said. * Global grains trader Bunge Ltd said its Mykolaiv, Ukraine, port facility sustained "some damage" during fighting in the Black Sea port city early on Tuesday morning. * CBOT May soft red winter wheat last traded down 14-1/4 cents at $10.91-1/2 a bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat last fell 13 cents to $10.98-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX May spring wheat last eased 8 cents to $10.81-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn eased overnight, as traders look for direction ahead of the USDA's planting intentions assessment next week. * U.S. exporters sold 979,500 tonnes of corn for the 2021/2022 marketing year during the week ended March 17, down 29% versus the prior four-week average and near the low end of analyst estimates. * U.S. farm groups are urging the USDA to allow farmers to plant on land set aside for conservation, in order to counteract global supplies cut off by the ongoing war in Ukraine. * Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange cut its 2021/22 corn crop estimate to 49 million tonnes, versus 51 million tonnes previously, due to a lack of rainfall earlier in the year. * CBOT May corn futures last traded 3-1/4 cents lower at $7.54-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 7 to 9 cents per bushel * Soybeans eased overnight after reaching a nearly one-month high Wednesday, pressured by soft export activity, though the market remains underpinned by South American weather issues that have eroded production in the region. * U.S. exporters sold 412,200 tonnes of soybeans for the 2021/2022 marketing year during the week ended March 17, down 70% versus the prior four-week average and below analyst estimates. * The USDA also reported a daily export sale of 318,200 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2021/2022 marketing year. * The CBOT's most-active soybean contract reached $17.36-1/2 a bushel on Wednesday, its highest since Feb. 24. * CBOT May soybeans were last down 8-1/4 cents at $17.10-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corn Ethanol#Sugar Industry#Reuters#Conab
Agriculture Online

World's top soyoil exporter says record prices a mixed blessing

BUENOS AIRES, April 22 (Reuters) - Argentina, the world's top exporter of soyoil, is unlikely to be able to take full advantage of record prices, exporters and analysts said, due to drought hitting the soy crop, a recent export tax hike and subsidies to keep domestic prices low. Soybean oil...
AGRICULTURE
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Popculture

Chocolate Candy Recalled in Multiple Countries Due to Salmonella Contamination

A popular chocolate candy is at the center of a multi-country recall over fears of salmonella contamination. Just days before Easter, Italian confectionery group Ferrero has expanded its voluntary recall of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its products were reported in eight separate countries.
FOOD SAFETY
Agriculture Online

Corn steadies after pullback; soy oil rallies on Indonesia export ban

PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 22 (Reuters) - Chicago corn edged up on Friday, steadying after a day-earlier pullback as the market weighed lower than expected weekly U.S. exports, mixed Midwest planting weather and the ongoing conflict in major exporter Ukraine. Corn drew some support from soybeans, with the oilseed market shaking off an earlier fall as Indonesia’s announcement of a palm oil export ban triggered a rally in Chicago soy oil. Wheat eased further as disappointing U.S. exports and increased forecasts for Russia’s wheat harvest encouraged prices to pull away from one-month highs this week.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina's wheat crop may dip by a quarter in main breadbasket

BUENOS AIRES, April 21 (Reuters) - Argentine wheat production could fall 25% in the country's central producing region during the 2022/23 season, due to dry weather and creeping costs, the Rosario grains exchange said on Thursday. Argentina is a major grains producer and exporter, but the key commodity market has...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine 2022 spring grain sowing 20.7% complete - ministry

KYIV, April 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has sown 1.54 million hectares of spring grains as of April 21, or 20.7% of the expected area, the agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. The data showed that farmers had sown 164,400 hectares of spring wheat, 802,200 hectares of spring barley, 107,200 hectares...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Grain prices end the week mixed | Friday, April 22, 2022

May corn was down 6¼¢ with December corn down 14¼¢. May soybean futures were 32¼¢ lower with November beans down 26½¢. May Chicago wheat closed down 2½¢. May Kansas City wheat closed up 5¢, and May Minneapolis wheat closed up 8¾¢.
AGRICULTURE

