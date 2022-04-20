Brazil's sugarcane area fell 3.5% last season as soy, corn grow

CHICAGO, March 24 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 14 to 16 cents per bushel * Wheat fell overnight, marking its third session lower as traders take profit ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's annual prospective planting report due on March 31, while beneficial rainfall across the U.S. plains aids U.S. winter wheat crops. * The most-active wheat contract fell below its 20-day moving average overnight. * U.S. exporters sold 155,700 tonnes of wheat for the 2021/2022 marketing year during the week ended March 17, down 51% compared to the prior 4-week average, the USDA said, near the low end of analyst estimates. * Egypt is in talks with Argentina, India, France and the United States for future wheat imports, but is in no rush to buy at the moment, the supply minister said. * Global grains trader Bunge Ltd said its Mykolaiv, Ukraine, port facility sustained "some damage" during fighting in the Black Sea port city early on Tuesday morning. * CBOT May soft red winter wheat last traded down 14-1/4 cents at $10.91-1/2 a bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat last fell 13 cents to $10.98-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX May spring wheat last eased 8 cents to $10.81-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn eased overnight, as traders look for direction ahead of the USDA's planting intentions assessment next week. * U.S. exporters sold 979,500 tonnes of corn for the 2021/2022 marketing year during the week ended March 17, down 29% versus the prior four-week average and near the low end of analyst estimates. * U.S. farm groups are urging the USDA to allow farmers to plant on land set aside for conservation, in order to counteract global supplies cut off by the ongoing war in Ukraine. * Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange cut its 2021/22 corn crop estimate to 49 million tonnes, versus 51 million tonnes previously, due to a lack of rainfall earlier in the year. * CBOT May corn futures last traded 3-1/4 cents lower at $7.54-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 7 to 9 cents per bushel * Soybeans eased overnight after reaching a nearly one-month high Wednesday, pressured by soft export activity, though the market remains underpinned by South American weather issues that have eroded production in the region. * U.S. exporters sold 412,200 tonnes of soybeans for the 2021/2022 marketing year during the week ended March 17, down 70% versus the prior four-week average and below analyst estimates. * The USDA also reported a daily export sale of 318,200 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2021/2022 marketing year. * The CBOT's most-active soybean contract reached $17.36-1/2 a bushel on Wednesday, its highest since Feb. 24. * CBOT May soybeans were last down 8-1/4 cents at $17.10-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO