Round Rock ISD staff presented an update on accountability reporting changes for the 2022-23 school year during an April 21 board meeting. RRISD Chief of Teaching and Learning Ryan Smith said there were few changes from the previous year handed down by the Texas Education Agency. Some of the updates are tied to HB 4545, a bill passed in 2021 that established learning acceleration requirements for students who do not pass the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness and Skills. Under HB 4545, retesting opportunities for grades five and eight have been eliminated, along with separate writing assessments previously administered in grades four and seven, according to the district. Smith said writing elements have been incorporated into reading exams across the board.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO