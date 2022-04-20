ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Future BASF innovations include an SCN trait, precision spraying

By Successful Farming Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBASF has released its ten-year agricultural innovation outlook. BASF officials say it supports food security for future generations while minimizing farming’s impact on the climate and the environment. BASF is focused on improving agricultural outcomes in major crops that include:. Wheat. Canola. Soybean. Corn. Cotton. Rice. Fruits and...

Agriculture Online

8 components of carbon contracts

Todd Janzen, attorney and Successful Farming contributor says, "The soil carbon contract is still too new for the industry to have settled on a single form. After reviewing many versions of these types of agreements, here are the common key components." Read the full article here.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

The farm manager's management

Not all landowners live near the ground they own and hire farm managers to oversee all aspects of managing the property. Some hire and work with farm managers directly, others go through a management company to keep all parties up to date on the farm’s interests. The manager’s actions can affect long-term sustainable production and future income.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Chinese soybean crushers slow bean buying on poor margins

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, April 21 (Reuters) - Chinese soybean crushers have slowed bean purchases for deliveries through August as poor margins curbed appetite, traders and analysts said. Reduced demand in the world's top soybean buyer could cut China's appetite for bean imports, already forecast to drop in 2021/22 by nearly 10% from...
AGRICULTURE
Person
Paul Rea
Phys.org

Perennial rye crop shows potential for greener agriculture

Annual crops are the farmer's bread and butter, the crops they rely on most, but at least one type of perennial grain is proving much more beneficial to the environment. A crop of perennial rye absorbed a substantial amount of carbon dioxide, or CO2, a University of Alberta study showed, while an annual crop had no uptake of the greenhouse gas.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Bayer boosts biological position through partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks

Bayer is stepping up its game in the agricultural biological space. The firm announced that it is:. Pursuing an agreement whereby Ginkgo Bioworks will acquire Bayer’s West Sacramento Biologics Research & Development (R&D) site and internal discovery and lead optimization platform. The contemplated transaction, projected to close before the end of 2022 pending final negotiation of the agreement terms and subject to regulatory approvals, will bring Joyn Bio’s nitrogen-fixing technologies to Bayer.
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Target, Walmart Supplier Adopts Time-Based Productivity Benchmarking System

Click here to read the full article. Korea’s SAE-A Trading has deployed Coats Digital’s GSDCost in its 41 global factories to improve manufacturing costs and boost productivity. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNew Alarm Bells for Raw Materials PricesPolartec President Steve Layton on Lessons Learned from the Pandemic's 'Perfect Storm'Everywhere Apparel Launches Recycled Cotton BlanksBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Agriculture Online

Soybeans gain on demand hopes while wheat falls further

SINGAPORE/PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Thursday, holding on to gains made in recent sessions, as expectations of higher demand for U.S. supplies underpinned the market. Wheat lost more ground, while corn also eased. "Unlike grains, oilseed prices have gained materially over the past couple...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

How dairy cow monitoring systems benefit the bottom line

Dairy cow monitoring is serious business at Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy in Kewaunee, Wisconsin. The 6,250 milking cows at one of the two farms are outfitted with a monitoring collar as soon as they reach the farm and carry that monitor throughout their time on the farm. These monitors collect data 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing invaluable information that helps the farm better manage the herd.
KEWAUNEE, WI
Nature.com

The ditches that accidentally boosted a thirsty region’s water supply

Human activity often damages or destroys natural resources. But a canal network in India and Pakistan shows that construction can sometimes provide benefits1. Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $199.00. only $3.90...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-IGC sees lower global corn production in 2022/23

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council on Thursday forecast that global corn (maize) production would fall by 13 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season to 1.197 billion tonnes reflecting smaller crops in Ukraine and the United States. The inter-governmental body, in its first full assessment of the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures near 2-month high as cash market firms

CHICAGO, April 20 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange hit their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday, led by firming prices for market-ready cattle in the cash market, traders said. Live cattle traded as high as $146 per hundredweight (cwt) in eastern Nebraska cash markets,...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soyoil surges on Indonesia export ban; soybeans, corn futures sag

CHICAGO, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. soyoil futures surged to all-time highs on Friday after Indonesia blocked exports of palm oil, a competing vegetable oil, but soybean and corn futures fell on profit-taking ahead of the weekend. Wheat futures ended modestly lower after a choppy session as brokers weighed tightening...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Use nitrogen inhibitors to mitigate risk

As the 2022 growing season nears, rising fertilizer prices have left many farmers rethinking their application strategies. “In the past when nitrogen was a little less expensive, growers were often tempted to just add more untreated nitrogen as an insurance policy on yield,” says Tim Laatsch, director of agronomy for Koch Agronomic Services. “This year, the economics simply do not support that decision, so I think a lot of growers are going to operate more toward that threshold of right rate.”
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China farm official warns against excessive culling of breeding sows

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - Chinese hog farmers should not excessively eliminate breeding sows, a farm official urged on Wednesday, after a prolonged period of heavy losses raised the risk of many exiting the business. However, profits are expected to return for pig farmers by the third quarter, although there...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

US Defense Commission Extends SpartanNash Contract Through 2025

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) said the U.S. Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) had extended its contract to provide private label products to all DeCA commissaries through December 15, 2025. The financial terms were not disclosed. DeCA initially selected SpartanNash as its DeCA private label supplier in December 2016. SpartanNash's military division...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans climb on U.S. export optimism; wheat eases on profit-taking

CHICAGO, April 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday, with the July contract hitting a two-month high on optimism about export demand for U.S. supplies of the oilseed, analysts said. Corn followed soybeans higher, with front contracts leading the way up in both markets. But wheat futures fell...
CHICAGO, IL
Benzinga

Icanic Brands Completes Merger With LEEF Holdings Extraction Company

Icanic Brands Company, Inc. ICNAF ICAN has acquired all of the common stock of LEEF Holdings, Inc., pursuant to the terms of a merger agreement among the company, its wholly-owned subsidiary, Icanic Merger Sub, Inc. and LEEF, dated January 21, 2022. LEEF’s manufacturing capabilities include a 12,000 square foot extraction...
WILLITS, CA

