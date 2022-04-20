ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask the Hammer: Should I Use Age 95 As My Planning Horizon?

By Robert Powell, CFP
Retirement Daily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eplqg_0fEslfHO00

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, the Retirement Daily reader's question is:

Not knowing how long I might live, should I use age 95 as my planning horizon?

Our expert, Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell to answer this question.

Levine definitely has the answer. In this episode, he covers:

  • Factors that impact this question, including:
  • History of family health
  • History of the ages of death of family members
  • Your current health status
  • Marital status
  • Some examples of solutions to make sure you don't run out of money in retirement

Be sure to check out the video to get the full scoop on what age to use as a planning horizon.

Stay tuned for more Ask the Hammer!

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

Retirement Daily

